3 Reasons why Jimmy Uso must turn on Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

By Parth Pujara
Modified Oct 21, 2025 18:05 GMT
The Usos. [Image credit: wwe.com]
The Usos. [Image credit: wwe.com]

Jey Uso secured a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity at Saturday Night's Main Event by winning a Battle Royal on this week's episode of WWE RAW. He will now face CM Punk for the vacant world title on November 1.

However, the Battle Royal has further strained Jey's relationship with Jimmy Uso, who may need to take a stand against his twin. Here are three reasons why Big Jim must turn on Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:

#3. Jey Uso hasn't been very 'Ucey' lately

Jey Uso's obsession with regaining the World Heavyweight Championship has brought out the worst in him. The YEET Master, who used to be a trusted soldier, is turning into a self-serving narcissist, or as CM Punk called him, "Little Roman."

If Main Event Jey wins the title at Saturday Night's Main Event, he is likely to get blinded by power. His obsession could grow further, as he may want to keep the championship longer than he did last time. To prevent this from happening, Jimmy Uso must take matters into his own hands and cost The YEET Master on November 1.

#2. Jimmy Uso needs to exact revenge on his twin

Although Jimmy has had an issue with the recent shift in Jey's attitude, he has not left his twin's side. However, Main Event Jey doesn't seem to care for Big Jim's loyalty. During the Battle Royal this week, Jimmy saved The YEET Master from being eliminated on several occasions.

Despite that, when Jey saw an opportunity to get rid of Jimmy and LA Knight, he didn't even show a moment's hesitation before taking it. Since the former World Heavyweight Champion has put his goal of winning back the title above family, Big Jim must take a stand and put Jey in his place by costing him a potential World Heavyweight Championship victory at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#1. A shocking angle is needed to counter the negative fan reaction

Jey Uso getting a title match hasn't been received well by the WWE Universe. The YouTube video of Jey winning the Battle Royal has more dislikes than likes as of this writing, and the consensus around this decision is mostly negative. Fans are not excited to see Jey Uso vs. CM Punk, especially after Punk pinned Jey just last week to become the number one contender.

Many believe LA Knight would have been a better choice to face The Second City Saint. The Triple H-led creative team needs to pull off a major swerve to save the match from being a disaster, which is why Jimmy Uso must turn on Main Event Jey at Saturday Night's Main Event.

