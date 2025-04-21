3 Reasons why John Cena dethroning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 was a mistake

WrestleMania 41 featured a massive main event between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Franchise Player has been one of the major figures in the industry over the years, proving to be one of the greatest to ever step foot in the squared circle when he pinned Cody Rhodes to claim his 17th World Championship.

While Cena defeated Rhodes in the main event, the bout turned out to be one of the most underwhelming matches of WrestleMania 41, lacking the expected twists and turns.

Cena defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All was always speculation. However, the manner in which he won the match, using a low blow and unfair tactics, left the fans and his opponent disheartened.

John Cena winning the World Title during his Retirement Tour was always considered best for business, but WWE might have made a few mistakes by allowing Cena to defeat Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Let’s check those out:

#3. Underwhelming match with a massive implication for the future

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes was undoubtedly one of the most underwhelming matches of the entire WrestleMania. However, the excitement for the bout was the complete opposite. While the match had all the action needed, it was speculated to feature some massive returns like WrestleMania XL, but things didn’t turn out that way.

When WWE knew they had no returns planned for the match, aside from Travis Scott, the company shouldn’t have booked it this way. Instead, they should have at least let Rhodes win the match once before Triple H could come out and announce that The Rock wants a rematch immediately, which could have led to the Franchise Player winning.

#2. The Rock didn’t return at WrestleMania

The Final Boss was the one who built this feud in the first place and made John Cena turn heel to leave the entire Universe talking. While there might be some valid reason why The Rock couldn’t make an appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, WWE should have booked the match in a way that didn’t require The Final Boss to return.

Considering the entire action that unfolded in the match, even the final moments felt like a surprise was on its way and it would shift the energy among the fans. However, with no return from The Final Boss, John Cena winning the title felt incomplete. When WWE knew that The Brahma Bull wouldn’t show up on that massive stage, Cody Rhodes should have retained his title against Cena, at least for now.

#1. No appearances from Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman as well

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman shocked the world when they aligned at WrestleMania Saturday. When WWE knew The Rock wasn’t present, the least they could have done was bring Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, who could have later revealed that it was directed by The Final Boss himself.

This would have given meaning to both storylines and brought interest among fans for what the company had planned for the future. When Rollins and Heyman were also not coming, WWE shouldn’t have let the Franchise Player to win against The American Nightmare.

