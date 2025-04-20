4 Consequences Paul Heyman could face for turning on CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41

CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins tore each other apart in the main event of WrestleMania, only before Paul Heyman shocked the world to deliver a low blow to both Punk and Reigns, eventually helping Rollins win the Triple Threat match. Night One ended with Paul Heyman walking out of the arena with The Visionary Seth Rollins, with the entire world in shock.

The main event ended up stealing all the spotlight, with Paul Heyman taking a massive decision and leaving the world speechless. However, the massive decision from Heyman will not be welcomed by many on the roster, including Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Let’s check out a few consequences that Paul Heyman could face after he made his decision to align with Seth Rollins over Roman Reigns and CM Punk:

#4. Roman Reigns could tell Nick Aldis to get Paul Heyman removed from SmackDown

While Roman Reigns might have lost the main event of WrestleMania Night One, he still has the resources to get things done as and when he wants. While Paul Heyman did this job for him over the past few years, the OTC might have to go solo now.

After Heyman's betrayal at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Roman Reigns could now ask the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to officially remove WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman from the blue brand, as he wouldn't want to see his former Wiseman’s face and move on from whatever happened.

#3. CM Punk could announce Paul Heyman is no longer his friend

Paul Heyman has betrayed CM Punk in the past as well, but things have never been as heated as they got at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Paul Heyman aligned with Punk’s arch-nemesis Seth Rollins, which might end up being the reason for the Best in the World’s rage.

In his next appearance, the Second City Saint could announce that Heyman is no longer his best friend, which could end a relationship that has lasted more than decades on TV and could lead to a massive storyline on its own.

#2. Roman Reigns could officially kick him out of the Island of Relevancy

Roman Reigns has not officially kicked Paul Heyman out of the Island of Relevancy yet. While he teased that he didn’t want to team up with the Hall of Famer anytime, things turned around and the OTC was ready to get back his Wiseman on his side during the Triple Threat match at the Show of Shows.

With Paul Heyman showing new colours and completely shocking the world by aligning with The Visionary, the former Undisputed WWE Champion could now officially kick Heyman out of his Island of Relevancy.

#1. Roman Reigns could unleash an attack on Paul Heyman

Reigns left WrestleMania in a lot of rage and clearly won’t be in control when he comes face-to-face with sand Paul Heyman the next time. The OTC will have a lot to think about on his way back home, and things might get heated up as well.

RAW after WrestleMania will seemingly feature both Rollins and Heyman together for the first time on TV. Reigns could make an appearance and unleash an attack on his former Wiseman to send a stern message to The Visionary. This would additionally end up being a message to Heyman as well, as a token of revenge for his actions at WrestleMania. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for this intriguing storyline next.

