3 Reasons why John Cena tweeted about facing AJ Styles

John Cena faced one of his arch-rivals, Brock Lesnar, in a much-anticipated bout at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, the company's inaugural event with streaming giant ESPN.The Beast Incarnate captured a statement win over the 17-time champion, completely dominating him in the process. Cena only has a few dates left on his retirement tour, and his next appearance is scheduled for Crown Jewel in Perth.Recent reports suggested that WWE will not host a second match between Lesnar vs. Cena. Moreover, the Leader of Cenation took his official X\\Twitter account to subtly drop a hint about facing another former rival, AJ Styles, as he asked fans their opinion on him facing the Phenomenal One one more time.No one saw it coming. In this article, let's examine three reasons why John Cena tweeted about facing AJ Styles:#3. The Leader of Cenation may be unhappy with his creative bookingAs per some earlier reports, Cena was scheduled to win the match against Brock Lesnar, but the plans were changed at the last moment. There could be a chance that the Last Real Champion may be unhappy with his booking.Therefore, Cena might have taken things into his own hands and asked fans what they want him to do next, pushing for competing with his former rival, AJ Styles.#2. John Cena is setting up his bout at WWE Crown JewelCena only has six dates left on his retirement tour schedule, and his next appearance will be at Crown Jewel: Perth next month. The Last Real Champion will not appear on any weekly show, SmackDown, or RAW.With him being announced for the next premium live event, John Cena needs to set up his match, and his name-dropping of AJ Styles could be a build-up for his next bout on October 11.#1. Worked shoot?This may be a planned tweet and build-up for John Cena's next match against AJ Styles. Triple H-led creatives may have already chosen The Phenomenal One as Cena's opponent for Crown Jewel: Perth.The Leader of Cenation could continue teasing about his match against the 48-year-old icon at the Perth-based PLE next month on social media.