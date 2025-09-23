  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • 3 Reasons why John Cena tweeted about facing AJ Styles

3 Reasons why John Cena tweeted about facing AJ Styles

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Sep 23, 2025 06:54 GMT
John Cena lost to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza! (Credits: WWE.Com)
John Cena lost to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza! (Credits: WWE.Com)

John Cena faced one of his arch-rivals, Brock Lesnar, in a much-anticipated bout at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, the company's inaugural event with streaming giant ESPN.

Ad

The Beast Incarnate captured a statement win over the 17-time champion, completely dominating him in the process. Cena only has a few dates left on his retirement tour, and his next appearance is scheduled for Crown Jewel in Perth.

Recent reports suggested that WWE will not host a second match between Lesnar vs. Cena. Moreover, the Leader of Cenation took his official X\Twitter account to subtly drop a hint about facing another former rival, AJ Styles, as he asked fans their opinion on him facing the Phenomenal One one more time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

No one saw it coming. In this article, let's examine three reasons why John Cena tweeted about facing AJ Styles:

#3. The Leader of Cenation may be unhappy with his creative booking

As per some earlier reports, Cena was scheduled to win the match against Brock Lesnar, but the plans were changed at the last moment. There could be a chance that the Last Real Champion may be unhappy with his booking.

Ad

Therefore, Cena might have taken things into his own hands and asked fans what they want him to do next, pushing for competing with his former rival, AJ Styles.

#2. John Cena is setting up his bout at WWE Crown Jewel

Cena only has six dates left on his retirement tour schedule, and his next appearance will be at Crown Jewel: Perth next month. The Last Real Champion will not appear on any weekly show, SmackDown, or RAW.

Ad

With him being announced for the next premium live event, John Cena needs to set up his match, and his name-dropping of AJ Styles could be a build-up for his next bout on October 11.

#1. Worked shoot?

This may be a planned tweet and build-up for John Cena's next match against AJ Styles. Triple H-led creatives may have already chosen The Phenomenal One as Cena's opponent for Crown Jewel: Perth.

The Leader of Cenation could continue teasing about his match against the 48-year-old icon at the Perth-based PLE next month on social media.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications