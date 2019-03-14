×
3 reasons Kofi won't get his title shot even after he wins the Gauntlet match

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.62K   //    14 Mar 2019, 08:56 IST

Hard times are ahead for Kofi
Hard times are ahead for Kofi

Last night's SmackDown Live left the WWE Universe fuming, as Vince McMahon struck again and went on to call Kofi a B+ player. He proceeded by pitting Kofi Kingston in another gauntlet match on next week's SmackDown, against a barrage of villains that include Randy Orton, The Bar, Samoa Joe and Eric Rowan.

Vince isn't making it any easier for Kofi
Vince isn't making it any easier for Kofi

Even though fans are aware that winning this match would grant Kofi a WWE title shot at the Show Of Shows, this will not be the case. Let's look at three very legit reasons why Vince McMahon will prolong Kofi's WWE Title shot again even after he wins the gauntlet match.

#3 Listen to what Vince actually said last night

Vince used his words with caution last night
Vince used his words with caution last night

An incredibly important detail was missed by the majority of fans last night.

Vince McMahon never said that winning the gauntlet match would result in Kofi getting his title shot at Mania! Let's look at the video again. At the 4:16 mark, Vince says, "All Kofi needs to do is win the gauntlet match, and HE'S GOING TO WRESTLEMANIA."

These words would come into play next week, when Kofi somehow wins the gauntlet match and Vince replays this video, stating that he never promised Kofi a title shot at Mania. Then, Vince will hand over a front row ticket to Kofi, as he had promised him last night.

Kofi will surely get back into the title match before WrestleMania, but that's doesn't seem to be happening next week.

#2 WWE needs to fill three more weeks of TV time

WWE hasn't been building its top Mania matches well
WWE hasn't been building its top Mania matches well

KofiMania came out of nowhere and WWE had to change their Mania plans at the last moment. Now that Kofi going to WrestleMania 35 is almost a lock, WWE needs to fill the TV time to advance this storyline.


They haven't done a good job with the Women's Triple Threat match from the red brand, as well as with the Universal title match, thanks to Lesnar's absence.

WrestleMania is still three weeks away, and Vince screwing Kofi Kingston again would give them some much needed time to advance the storyline further. The week after Kofi gets screwed, he will be reinstated into the title match. The final two weeks would be dedicated to Bryan demonizing Kofi for his lifestyle, leading to the Mania match.

