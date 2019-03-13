×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Smackdown : 3 unexpected endings to Kofi Kingston's gauntlet match on next week's SmackDown Live

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.47K   //    13 Mar 2019, 12:50 IST

Kofi needs to fight 5 men on next week's SmackDown Live
Kofi needs to fight 5 men on next week's SmackDown Live

Tonight's SmackDown Live ended on a sour note for the fans, as the owner of the WWE struck again. Vince McMahon made it clear that he doesn't see Kofi as a main event player and will do everything in his power to make sure that Kofi doesn't become the WWE Champion.

The New Day did everything they could to convince the boss that Kofi has worked really hard for this but to no avail. Finally, Vince announced that Kofi will be competing in another gauntlet match on next week's SmackDown Live episode, against 5 superstars: Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, The Bar and Eric Rowan!

Also read: 3 Mania matches Vince changed at the last minute


There's little chance that Kofi doesn't advance to Mania to compete for the top prize. But what would end up happening in the gauntlet match on next weeks SmackDown? Let's delve into the possibilities.

#3 Kofi loses the match and snaps on Mr. McMahon

Will Kofi snap on Mr. McMahon?
Will Kofi snap on Mr. McMahon?

This is a long shot, but still, a possibility heading into the match. The Jamaican Superstar has been tested multiple times. He faced The Bar in a handicap match at WWE Fastlane and was beaten to a pulp. Tonight, Vince abused his authority again and put him in a gauntlet match on next week's SmackDown.

Also read: 4 dream matches we need after WrestleMania 35


Kofi loses the match after another hour of top-notch performance. A smirking Vince McMahon comes to the ring and announces that Kofi is out of the title picture. This could be the last straw for Kofi as he snaps and beats the tar out of Vince.

Just like how McMahon was glad when AJ slapped him months ago, Vince could say that he finally got the ruthless Kofi he had always wanted. Then Vince proceeds to give Kofi his title shot at Mania.

Advertisement

#2 Stephanie and Triple H change the decision

Could the couple hamper Vince's plans?
Could the couple hamper Vince's plans?

As I had previously discussed in detail, we are heading towards a big McMahon vs McMahon rivalry that would end with the control of WWE shifting from Vince McMahon to Triple H and Stephanie. Vince's decisions over the past few weeks have proved that a power struggle is on the horizon.

Kofi will manage to pin around half of the Superstars he's about to face but would fall prey to Orton or Rowan. Suddenly, Triple H comes out, much to the annoyance of Vince. The Game ends up changing Vince's decision and puts Kofi in the WWE Title match at WrestleMania. This triggers a chain of events that could lead to Triple H taking on a wrestler chosen by Vince at Summerslam 2019, for the control of WWE.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Kofi Kingston Randy Orton Leisure Reading
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
5 reasons why Kofi Kingston has to compete in a Gauntlet match again
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston to compete in Gauntlet Match for WrestleMania Title Shot
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Ways Kofi Kingston can defeat Randy Orton, The Bar, Samoa Joe and Rowan next week
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting Things That Can Happen On SmackDown Live This Week
RELATED STORY
Kofi Kingston cements legacy with Gauntlet match performance
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kofi Kingston wrestled for over an hour on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
How Kofi Kingston took away Mustafa Ali’s spotlight in one week
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live (March 12, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to Kofi Kingston's performance on SmackDown revealed
RELATED STORY
3 Things that must happen on SmackDown Live (2/19/2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us