3 Reasons why LA Knight beat Seth Rollins at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

Seth Rollins has been on a roll since his massive heel turn and a victory at WrestleMania, when he marched out of the Grandest Stage of them All alongside Paul Heyman. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed then joined them and have managed to build one of the most dominant factions in the industry lately.

However, on the path to becoming a massive faction, the trio has managed to make several enemies. Among the list of foes the faction has, Seth Rollins faced LA Knight in a massive singles match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

While the action throughout the match was undoubtedly incredible, the final moments of the match left fans concerned. Seth Rollins was seen attempting a moonsault on Knight when his knee gave out, just like during his match against Penta on RAW, prompting the officials to check on him.

While the match continued, Knight immediately delivered a BFT to the Visionary to get a pinfall victory. The finish could have been planned as well.

Let’s check out a few reasons why Knight ended up with a victory against the Visionary at SNME.

#3. To make Seth Rollins deliberately look weak

If Rollins didn’t injure himself for real at SNME, handing him a loss against LA Knight at this stage of his career would be a massive blow, and WWE won’t go with that without a solid plan.

WWE might have deliberately wanted Rollins to appear weak against the list of enemies he has at this point, to create more space for new names to join his faction and advance the story. His loss at SNME could be followed by a new name, surprising the world by joining the Visionaries’ faction shortly.

#2. LA Knight push incoming

Former United States Champion LA Knight has started getting his name added to the main event picture yet again, and it is about time the star gets an opportunity to challenge for the World Championship.

His victory against Rollins, who has been looking quite dominant over the past few months, could be a massive hint that WWE is finally moving forward with Knight and giving him the push that he and his fans have been waiting for months now.

#1. Seth Rollins really injured himself

Seth Rollins, along with officials and Paul Heyman, appeared concerned during a short break when officials were checking Mr. Money in the Bank at SNME. The final moments of the match saw Rollins telling the referee he could continue, only to be taken down with a BFT and pinned.

The final moments, followed by the sudden loss for The Visionary, who was not expected to take a loss at the show, hint that the injury could be real. This could be the reason LA Knight ended up with a victory during the show. Fans will have to wait for WWE to provide an update on Rollins’ situation following the show.

