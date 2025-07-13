  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  • 3 Reasons why LA Knight beat Seth Rollins at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

3 Reasons why LA Knight beat Seth Rollins at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Jul 13, 2025 02:16 GMT
LA Knight defeated Seth Rollins at Saturday Night
LA Knight defeated Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event [Image Credits: WWE YouTube]

Seth Rollins has been on a roll since his massive heel turn and a victory at WrestleMania, when he marched out of the Grandest Stage of them All alongside Paul Heyman. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed then joined them and have managed to build one of the most dominant factions in the industry lately.

Ad

However, on the path to becoming a massive faction, the trio has managed to make several enemies. Among the list of foes the faction has, Seth Rollins faced LA Knight in a massive singles match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

While the action throughout the match was undoubtedly incredible, the final moments of the match left fans concerned. Seth Rollins was seen attempting a moonsault on Knight when his knee gave out, just like during his match against Penta on RAW, prompting the officials to check on him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While the match continued, Knight immediately delivered a BFT to the Visionary to get a pinfall victory. The finish could have been planned as well.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Ad

Let’s check out a few reasons why Knight ended up with a victory against the Visionary at SNME.

#3. To make Seth Rollins deliberately look weak

If Rollins didn’t injure himself for real at SNME, handing him a loss against LA Knight at this stage of his career would be a massive blow, and WWE won’t go with that without a solid plan.

Ad

WWE might have deliberately wanted Rollins to appear weak against the list of enemies he has at this point, to create more space for new names to join his faction and advance the story. His loss at SNME could be followed by a new name, surprising the world by joining the Visionaries’ faction shortly.

#2. LA Knight push incoming

Former United States Champion LA Knight has started getting his name added to the main event picture yet again, and it is about time the star gets an opportunity to challenge for the World Championship.

Ad
Ad

His victory against Rollins, who has been looking quite dominant over the past few months, could be a massive hint that WWE is finally moving forward with Knight and giving him the push that he and his fans have been waiting for months now.

#1. Seth Rollins really injured himself

Seth Rollins, along with officials and Paul Heyman, appeared concerned during a short break when officials were checking Mr. Money in the Bank at SNME. The final moments of the match saw Rollins telling the referee he could continue, only to be taken down with a BFT and pinned.

The final moments, followed by the sudden loss for The Visionary, who was not expected to take a loss at the show, hint that the injury could be real. This could be the reason LA Knight ended up with a victory during the show. Fans will have to wait for WWE to provide an update on Rollins’ situation following the show.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications