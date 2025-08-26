3 Reasons LA Knight must turn heel after go-home RAW before WWE Clash in Paris

LA Knight is set to face CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match this Sunday at Clash in Paris. The babyface has been feuding with The Vision for a while now and will now look to win his first world title at the upcoming premium live event.

The most recent episode of RAW saw Knight square off against Bron Breakker in the main event, where he got pinned by the latter, after interference from Seth Rollins. Things didn't end there, as they continued to brawl after the match, alongside Jey Uso and CM Punk, who later ran down to the ring.

Following the chaos on the go-home edition of the red brand ahead of Clash in Paris, there is a possibility that the former United States Champion could turn heel before his match at the premium live event this Sunday.

Now, let's look at three reasons why LA Knight must turn heel after the go-home RAW before WWE Clash in Paris.

#3. LA Knight lost via pinfall before the title match

With WWE Clash in Paris set to take place this Sunday, LA Knight's recent pinfall loss to Bron Breakker has seemingly reduced his momentum as a strong opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship.

There may be no better way for Knight to get back on the pedestal than to turn heel before his match at the upcoming premium live event this Sunday. This could enable fans to see him as the powerhouse that he should be, especially in the world title picture.

#2. Knight was taken out by Jey Uso

LA Knight not only suffered a pinfall loss to Bron Breakker a few days before his World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash in Paris, The Megastar was also taken down by Jey Uso during the brawl. The events of Monday Night RAW have seemingly portrayed him as the weakest opponent when compared to The YEET Master and CM Punk.

Given the situation, the 42-year-old needs to regain his lost momentum as a formidable contender for the title and a threat on the main roster. While it may be difficult for LA Knight to achieve this as a babyface, he could turn heel to reset course. Additionally, Knight adopting a more aggressive and ruthless character could help him re-establish dominance and credibility in the men's division.

#1. Further tension with CM Punk

After cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship on Night One of SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins defended the title against LA Knight the following week on RAW. Unfortunately for Knight, Punk attacked The Visionary when the latter was about to deliver a Stomp to the 42-year-old on the concrete floor, causing a disqualification.

After confronting The Second City Saint later that night, the duo gradually built up tension on the red brand. With that said, LA Knight will now look to have his rematch against Rollins this Sunday at Clash in Paris in a Fatal Four-Way match, also involving CM Punk.

On this week's episode of RAW, Knight got into a shoving match with Punk after their brawl with The Vision, before he was superkicked by Jey Uso. Following this incident, fans might now want to see the bitter rivals go one-on-one against each other after WWE Clash in Paris.

Hence, LA Knight turning heel may be the best way to further his tension with CM Punk, possibly during their match this Sunday in France. If this happens, it could set up a blockbuster match between the two in the future.

