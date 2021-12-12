3 reasons why Randy Orton should break Ric Flair's record instead of John Cena

Randy Orton and John Cena are two of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. The duo started their journey together in 2002 after being called up to the main roster. Little did anyone know at the time that these two rookies were going to be wrestling's incarnations of Superman and Batman.

The two megastars achieved a lot together during this memorable 19 year-long journey. They had countless iconic in-ring battles, where they blessed the fans with their mind-blowing chemistry. The duo also dominated other members of the WWE roster, bagging some remarkable personal accolades in the process.

Whenever people draw comparisons between the Cenation Leader and the Legend Killer, they never forget to bring their World Championship win count into the conversation. Being the pillars of modern-day WWE, both Cena and Randy Orton are, unsurprisingly, at the top of the list of superstars having the most number of World Championships.

While John Cena has 16 world titles to his account, Orton has got hold of 14 in his career. The duo is really close to beating Ric Flair's record of 16 championships, with Cena needing only one more title. Although the Franchise Player is likely to break that record first, there are certain reasons why he shouldn't. Several aspects indicate that Randy Orton being the one to surpass Ric Flair would be a "Best for Business" decision.

Let's take a look at the three reasons why Randy Orton should break Ric Flair's record instead of John Cena.

#3 An unexpected end to Randy Orton and John Cena's iconic rivalry.

Robert Durnall. @Bobbyisgod

I am fully on board with him vs Just watched @RandyOrton Broken Skull Session with @steveaustinBSR I am fully on board with him vs @JohnCena with @RicFlairNatrBoy as the special guest referee for World Championship number 17. Just watched @RandyOrton Broken Skull Session with @steveaustinBSR I am fully on board with him vs @JohnCena with @RicFlairNatrBoy as the special guest referee for World Championship number 17.

Everybody loves a good twist.

As mentioned before, The Cenation Leader seems to be the most probable candidate for breaking Flair's world record. But what would happen if Vince McMahon decided to give this record-breaking opportunity to Randy Orton instead?

WWE is often criticized for its predictable and risk-free approach. There have been several instances in history when WWE handed the victory to the wrong person due to its cautious booking. Mark Henry's loss at Money in the Bank 2013 and Rey Mysterio's defeat at Survivor Series 2019 are two prime examples of the company failing to pull the trigger on the right superstar. WWE's play-it-safe strategy in these cases took away what could have been a pleasant viewing experience.

By letting Randy Orton go ahead of John Cena in this race to the 17th World Championship, the company would provide an exciting conclusion to this iconic rivalry.

Moreover, it would also give fans a pleasant surprise, who have become used to the predictable booking. After all, why should babyfaces win in the end all the time?

#2 Randy Orton has got a lot more history with Ric Flair than John Cena.

Randy Orton is undoubtedly amongst the top ten professional wrestlers in the world today. However, he might not have reached this level had he not joined Evolution 18 years ago. A big part of Orton's success is due to the guidance he got from Triple H, Batista, and of course, Ric Flair.

Having a veteran like the Nature Boy by your side at such a young age is definitely a dream for every young WWE superstar. That's why, if someone were to surpass Ric Flair, it must be his closest ally, Randy Orton. Flair even mentioned in one of his promos in August 2020 that he wants to see The Viper solidify his legacy by breaking his record.

John Cena winning the 17th World title would undeniably be a historic achievement. However, that moment would not hold as much value as Randy Orton making his mentor proud by breaking his record.

#1.Randy Orton is still an active competitor, while John Cena has moved on from WWE

TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa @TheWrestlingCov Do you guys think Randy Orton deserves more credit for how much of a legend he is and for how long he’s been full time with the WWE?



(Half his life) Do you guys think Randy Orton deserves more credit for how much of a legend he is and for how long he’s been full time with the WWE?(Half his life) https://t.co/3Ezsv2sm6U

No one can question John Cena's loyalty to the wrestling business. WWE is still going strong in 2021, and a lot of credit goes to the hard work that Cena has done in the last two decades to keep the company in that position. But we also need to understand that times have changed now.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton has continued wrestling for the company on a full-time basis. He's currently playing the role of a mentor to young superstars, helping superstars like Riddle and Ricochet perfect their skills. He has also been a great asset to the company in booking their main-event storylines.

𝒜.𝒲 @AWV23 |￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

| Randy Orton deserves to

be the 1st 17x Champion

|____＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿___＿_|

\ (•◡•) /

\ /

——

| |

|_ |_ |￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|| Randy Orton deserves to be the 1st 17x Champion |____＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿___＿_| \ (•◡•) / \ / —— | | |_ |_

With John Cena looking to have a stable career in Hollywood, we might not see him wrestling for a very long time. The Champ might be on his way out of the wrestling industry to avoid chances of any serious injury. The Rock became well aware of that fact, which is why he decided to distance himself from the WWE ring after his WrestleMania 29 loss.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton seems to be in the shape of his life and is expected to continue wrestling for at least five more years.

It will be a really sweet gesture if Vince McMahon rewards The Legend Killer for the hard work he has done in recent 6-7 years. John Cena has already achieved a lot in his career and does not need another title to prove himself. Meanwhile, it will be a career-defining moment for Orton, who has always chosen WWE over everything else.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Randy Orton as the all-time record holder in terms of world championships? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Who would you like to see becoming the 17 time World Champion first? Randy Orton John Cena 0 votes so far