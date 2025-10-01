3 Reasons why Randy Orton must betray Cody Rhodes and join The Vision

Cody Rhodes was able to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, and since then, he has successfully defended the title against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza.The American Nightmare is now set to face the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the upcoming premium live event in Perth.However, there has been speculation that Randy Orton might turn against his former mentee, Cody, and join The Vision, possibly at Crown Jewel. Although this has not happened yet, let's look at three reasons why Orton must betray The American Nightmare and join the heel faction.#3. To get a shot at Cody Rhodes' TitleEarlier this year, Randy Orton revealed his intention to become a 15-time World Champion. After an unsuccessful attempt to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at Backlash, Orton entered the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament. However, he was defeated by Cody Rhodes in the final at Night of Champions.Given that The Viper might still be aiming to become a world champion, he could eventually turn heel at Crown Jewel: Perth. In a shocking twist, Orton might betray The American Nightmare at the marquee event by joining The Vision and costing Rhodes his match against Seth Rollins.If this happens, it could spark a feud between the veterans and possibly set up an Undisputed WWE Championship match in the near future.#2. To regain momentum following Drew McIntyre's assault on SmackDownDrew McIntyre took out Cody Rhodes on the post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown. This led to a recent rivalry with Randy Orton, who stepped up to confront McIntyre for assaulting his former mentee. Their feud culminated in a match on the September 12 episode of the blue brand, where Orton suffered a high-profile defeat to The Scottish Warrior.Following the beatdown, The Viper might need to turn heel to regain momentum and reestablish himself as a formidable superstar on the men's roster. Given that The Vision is currently one of the top heels in the Stamford-based promotion, betraying Cody Rhodes and aligning with them would make Orton look more dangerous and enhance his threatening presence.#1. Randy Orton is better off as a heelMany believe that Randy Orton is better suited as a heel than a face. This is because he is seen as a more intimidating and dangerous presence on the roster when he embraces his dark side. Moreover, he has achieved significant success over the years while playing a villainous role.Given that his babyface persona has plateaued following his recent setbacks on SmackDown, he might need to revert to being a heel to revitalize his character and storyline. One possible way to do this is by betraying Cody Rhodes and joining The Vision at Crown Jewel.