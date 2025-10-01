  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 3 Reasons why Randy Orton must betray Cody Rhodes and join The Vision

3 Reasons why Randy Orton must betray Cody Rhodes and join The Vision

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 01, 2025 21:25 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton speak during SmackDown - Source: Getty

Cody Rhodes was able to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, and since then, he has successfully defended the title against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

The American Nightmare is now set to face the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the upcoming premium live event in Perth.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, there has been speculation that Randy Orton might turn against his former mentee, Cody, and join The Vision, possibly at Crown Jewel. Although this has not happened yet, let's look at three reasons why Orton must betray The American Nightmare and join the heel faction.

#3. To get a shot at Cody Rhodes' Title

Earlier this year, Randy Orton revealed his intention to become a 15-time World Champion. After an unsuccessful attempt to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at Backlash, Orton entered the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament. However, he was defeated by Cody Rhodes in the final at Night of Champions.

Ad

Given that The Viper might still be aiming to become a world champion, he could eventually turn heel at Crown Jewel: Perth. In a shocking twist, Orton might betray The American Nightmare at the marquee event by joining The Vision and costing Rhodes his match against Seth Rollins.

If this happens, it could spark a feud between the veterans and possibly set up an Undisputed WWE Championship match in the near future.

Ad

#2. To regain momentum following Drew McIntyre's assault on SmackDown

Drew McIntyre took out Cody Rhodes on the post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown. This led to a recent rivalry with Randy Orton, who stepped up to confront McIntyre for assaulting his former mentee. Their feud culminated in a match on the September 12 episode of the blue brand, where Orton suffered a high-profile defeat to The Scottish Warrior.

Ad

Following the beatdown, The Viper might need to turn heel to regain momentum and reestablish himself as a formidable superstar on the men's roster. Given that The Vision is currently one of the top heels in the Stamford-based promotion, betraying Cody Rhodes and aligning with them would make Orton look more dangerous and enhance his threatening presence.

#1. Randy Orton is better off as a heel

Many believe that Randy Orton is better suited as a heel than a face. This is because he is seen as a more intimidating and dangerous presence on the roster when he embraces his dark side. Moreover, he has achieved significant success over the years while playing a villainous role.

Given that his babyface persona has plateaued following his recent setbacks on SmackDown, he might need to revert to being a heel to revitalize his character and storyline. One possible way to do this is by betraying Cody Rhodes and joining The Vision at Crown Jewel.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications