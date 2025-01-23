3 Reasons why Randy Orton won’t turn heel on Cody Rhodes upon his WWE return

Randy Orton is expected to return to WWE soon and the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event could be the perfect opportunity for his comeback. The Viper has been out for two months following an assault by Kevin Owens.

At the Royal Rumble, KO will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder Match and there has already been speculation about Randy Orton making his return and interfering in the match.

As for Cody Rhodes, we take a look at three reasons why The Viper shouldn't turn on The American Nightmare soon.

#3. It wouldn't make much sense to happen now

Randy Orton returned to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series PLE after spending 18 months out with a back injury. Since then, he has been a face and the expectation is that he will stay a babyface upon his comeback.

At the moment, it wouldn't make much sense for WWE Creative to bring Randy Orton back and have him win the Royal Rumble and go on to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

This heel turn has to be built off of a betrayal, which would allow WWE to build the storyline properly. However, this would need time and it could happen at some point later in 2025.

#2. There have already been 3 major opponents for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

Should The American Nightmare retain his title at the Royal Rumble, there have already been three potential major opponents who could challenge him at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The first one is The Rock, who could turn heel on The Road to WrestleMania and go after Cody. The other is Roman Reigns, who has made it clear that he wants his title back and it is only a matter of time before he gets his rematch against the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The Undisputed Tribal Chief could win the Royal Rumble and go on to face The American Nightmare for the title at 'Mania. The last is the legendary John Cena, who has kicked off his retirement tour and will compete at WrestleMania for the final time in his career.

The Cenation Leader will look to become world champion for a record 17th time and make history. Many feel a match against Cody Rhodes would make sense since they are the top two babyfaces in the company.

#1. Randy Orton has unfinished business with Kevin Owens

When he returns, The Viper will be sure to target KO first, who injured him using a banned move, the Piledriver, on SmackDown. The 14-time world champion will be seeking revenge on Kevin Owens, with the most likely scenario being The Viper interfering in the Cody vs. KO title match to help Cody retain his title.

Randy Orton and KO could extend their feud through the coming premium live events like the Elimination Chamber on March 1st and put an end to it with a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 41.

With that in mind, the Royal Rumble should shed more light on what plans WWE has for The Viper, unless he makes a surprise appearance in San Antonio this weekend, during the Undisputed WWE Championship contract signing at Saturday Night's Main Event.

