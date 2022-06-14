3 reasons why Rikishi should join Roman Reigns' The Bloodline and 2 he shouldn't

Roman Reigns' faction is conquering WWE as The Bloodline holds the majority of the championships on the main roster. The Tribal Chief unified the WWE Championship and Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. The Usos recently unified the RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Championships after facing off against RK-Bro.

Along with the family connection, the stable features two other stars. The first is Paul Heyman. He serves as the special counsel to Reigns and The Usos. The other star linked to the faction is Sami Zayn. While his position isn't official, he has been named an "honorary Uce" by The Usos.

With the group having so much control in WWE already, could they grow more? If so, who might join the faction? One possibility is WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. The Samoan has links to almost everybody currently in the faction. There are several pros and cons to adding the star to the lineup.

Below are three reasons why Rikishi should join Roman Reigns' The Bloodline and 2 why he shouldn't.

#5 Should: The Bloodline is family

Whether Rikishi joins Roman Reigns' faction or not, he is a member of The Bloodline. In a literal sense, he is related to the bulk of the stable by blood. The WWE Hall of Famer is the father of Jimmy and Jey Uso. He's an uncle to Roman Reigns.

His ties with the group don't end there, however. Prior to his time with WWE, Rikishi was part of a tag team called The Samoan Swat Team. Their manager was Paul E. Dangerously. For those who may not know, Dangerously is best known as Paul Heyman.

The WWE Hall of Famer will fit in with the group like a glove. His family is the bulk of the faction. His former manager is the special counsel for the group. Considering all of this, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Rikishi join The Bloodline.

#4 Shouldn't: Rikishi isn't an active wrestler

If Roman Reigns were to welcome Rikishi into The Bloodline, what would he do? The giant Samoan is 56 years old and retired from regular competition. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion hasn't been a full-time member of the roster since 2004.

It is possible that Rikishi could become a manager for the faction. But unfortunately for the WWE Hall of Famer, that role is currently taken. Paul Heyman is arguably the greatest manager of all time. No matter how charismatic the legendary Rikishi is, he'll likely be out of his depth next to Heyman.

If the Hall of Famer can't be physically active, he may not serve much of a purpose in the group.

#3 Should: There's strength in numbers

Big E and The Bloodline

While Rikish is 56 years old, he is still quite powerful. Even if the Hall of Famer can't go out and compete in matches, he can still get his hands dirty from time to time.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion would be useful in the group simply due to the numbers game. The group currently has three active superstars. If Sami Zayn counts, that makes four active superstars in The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns has a lot of control, but the more individuals he has doing his bidding, the better off he is. If a tough legacy star like Rikishi has his back, it only means more protection from the rest of the roster aiming to take him down. The more men in his army, the safer he'll be.

#2 Shouldn't: Roman Reigns is already in charge

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns bringing Rikishi to the group could lead to a potential conflict of interest.

In The Bloodline, Roman Reigns stands tall. He is the leader. If Rikishi joined the faction, would he obey Reigns' commands? Would he expect The Tribal Chief to treat him differently? There are many issues that could arise from that dynamic.

Another major issue is related to The Usos. Jimmy and Jey are Rikishi's twin sons. If the big man and Reigns were to have issues, where would the Usos' loyalty lay? The drama, confusion, and chaos that may come with the WWE Hall of Famer being added to the group isn't worth it.

#1 Should: Rikishi would bring experience to The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

Of all the things Rikishi can offer the group, the biggest is experience. Roman Reigns can recruit a lot of members who offer a variety of assets. Some stars would be younger. Some may be bigger and stronger. Very few can say they have the experience the WWE Hall of Famer brings.

Rikishi started his professional wrestling career all the way back in 1985. He was trained by Afa and Sika, collectively known as the Wild Samoans. The big star traveled to numerous territories and competed in just about every major company around during his active wrestling career.

The Tribal Chief can learn a lot from the legend. Rikishi has the knowledge to pass on to the next generation. If Roman Reigns was smart, he'd soak up all the knowledge he could like a sponge. It will only further strengthen his role as the Head of the Table.

The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in professional wrestling. As a result, the WWE Universe is always curious as to what they'll do next. For now, it remains unclear if the group will expand further.

