3 reasons Tamina should join The Bloodline, and 2 she shouldn't

The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in pro wrestling today. The Bloodline holds several championships, including the most prestigious in all of WWE. The focal point of this powerful group is Roman Reigns alongside his cousins, The Usos.

With that said, factions often grow beyond a handful of stars. Recently, Sami Zayn has become affiliated with the group. With Sami seemingly joining The Bloodline, the WWE Universe is asking themselves if more superstars will be added.

One possible inclusion is Tamina. The RAW star has been with WWE since 2010. Notably, she debuted alongside The Usos. The powerhouse is the daughter of Jimmy Snuka but has carved out her niche within the company. Could she be next to join the faction? Should Tamina join the group?

Below are three reasons Tamina should join The Bloodline and two she shouldn't:

#5. Should: It's a family business

The Bloodline's beginning dates back before Roman Reigns & The Usos were in WWE. The Tribal Chief and The Usos are cousins. They spent their lives together before they were in the wrestling business. Plus, their family has roots in WWE for decades.

Tamina is part of their heritage. Her father was WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, who married into the family. Since joining WWE, she has been linked to her cousins, even making her debut alongside the twins.

Roman insists The Bloodline is about family. If that's the case, other family members in the promotion should be part of the group. It includes NXT's Solo Sikoa, Naomi, and Tamina.

#4. Shouldn't: Tamina is part of the RAW roster

Tamina shouldn't join The Bloodline because she's not a part of SmackDown. In the 2021 Draft, the tough superstar was drafted from SmackDown to RAW.

Since joining RAW, she's become engaged, married, and a multi-time 24/7 Champion. While she did request a divorce from her on-screen husband, she and Akira Tozawa seem to have reconciled.

WWE should uphold the integrity of the brand split. Having Tamina appear on both shows to join The Bloodline seems unnecessary. With that said, WWE hasn't been honoring the brand split much as of late anyway. It could be argued that Tamina appearing on both shows wouldn't make much of a difference.

#3. Should: Tamina's career would be elevated

Natalya and Tamina!

The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in pro wrestling today. The stable features the undisputed WWE World Champion Roman Reigns, who holds the WWE and Universal Titles.

The group also has Jimmy and Jey Uso, the WWE Unified Tag Team Champions. They carry both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The faction features Paul Heyman as their special counsel, and Sami Zayn is an affiliate of the group.

With The Bloodline dripping with gold, anybody joining would have their stock raised considerably. Tamina has had some career highs, but accompanying the most successful stars in WWE would provide her with much shine. Plus, she'd now have Heyman guiding her career. With her size and Heyman's mind, a women's title reign would be inevitable.

#2. Shouldn't: The faction needs to avoid growing too big

Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns!

One major issue with Tamina joining The Bloodline is the group becoming too big. Right now, it consists of Reigns, Jey & Jimmy Uso, Heyman, and seemingly Zayn. The five have received adequate screen time, and their roles have been well balanced. Many would argue that the dynamic between the charismatic talents has been a recipe for success. Mixing more talent into that formula may potentially be a mistake.

The most notable example of this is the New World Order. While the nWo was kept relatively small in WCW, the faction was the hottest thing in the business. The excitement began to dwindle once the group grew to outrageous levels and featured stars who didn't fit in. WWE doesn't want to make that same mistake with their special stable.

#1. Should: The Bloodline needs female representation

Tamina and Bianca Belair!

Perhaps the best reason to add Tamina to The Bloodline is the lack of women in the faction. The successful stable has been a force to be reckoned with over the past several years. Roman has conquered the main event singles championships. The Usos have taken over the tag team division.

There's still an entire division left to take over with all of those accolades. If Tamina were to join the faction, they could focus on the RAW or the SmackDown Women's Championship. Based on the group's history, they could even target both belts. If she finds a partner, there are also the tag titles whenever they return.

Tamina being added to the faction would offer a female perspective while also providing the group with potential opportunities. It seems like a no-brainer to expand and seize further control of WWE.

Whether or not The Bloodline expands remains to be seen. Tamina could certainly be an interesting addition if the successful faction does grow.

