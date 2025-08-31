  • home icon
3 Reasons why Roman Reigns attacked Paul Heyman at WWE Clash in Paris

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 31, 2025 19:23 GMT
Roman Reigns took out Paul Heyman at Clash in Paris. [Image credits: WWE on X/Twitter]
Roman Reigns took out Paul Heyman at Clash in Paris [Image credits: WWE on X/Twitter]

WWE Clash in Paris kicked off with Roman Reigns taking on The Vision's Bronson Reed. The tension between the two had been building for weeks, with Reed stealing Reigns' shoes.

Paul Heyman had been touting Reed as the Tribal Thief and holder of the Shoe-la Fala. However, at Clash in Paris, the OTC1 beat Reed after a Samoan drop off the second rope and a Spear. After picking up the win, he wasn't done and choked out his former Wiseman by putting him in a Guillotine.

In this article, we take a look at three reasons why Reigns attacked Heyman.

#3. To get payback for WrestleMania 41 betrayal

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman was at ringside for CM Punk but was still seen as Reigns' Wiseman in the Triple Threat match that also involved Seth Rollins. However, in the closing moments of the match, Heyman betrayed both Punk and his Tribal Chief, siding with Rollins.

Heyman hit Reigns with a low blow, allowing Rollins to pick up the win on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Since then, Heyman has been aligned with Rollins, forming The Vision faction.

Despite Reigns returning to action, he wasn't able to get his hands on Heyman until now.

Reigns' attack on Heyman at Clash was his way of getting payback for that betrayal.

#2. It sends a message to Seth Rollins

With Reigns beating Reed and choking out Heyman, it is a clear message that he is eventually coming for Rollins.

Reigns and Rollins have a history that stretches back over a decade of animosity. The two brothers-turned-rivals have been at each other's throats since the breakup of the Shield, and a showdown between the two looks inevitable.

With The Visionary also holding the World Heavyweight Championship currently, it is possible that the Head of the Table will eye taking the title from his long-term nemesis.

Roman Reigns' attack on Heyman suggests he is only getting started when it comes to avenging his WrestleMania 41 loss.

#1. Roman Reigns sent a message to The Vision that there is no going back

Since his return to WWE after WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns has been feuding with The Vision. He has been able to fight off the faction on certain occasions and has been laid out by them on other nights.

At SummerSlam, he teamed up with Jey Uso to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The match ended with Jey pinning Reed to give his team the win. However, Reigns's business with The Vision wasn't over.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on RAW. [Image credits: wwe.com]
With Bronson Reed attacking him and stealing his shoes, the feud intensified in the last few weeks. But after his win at Clash in Paris and then him taking out Paul Heyman, it appears Reigns isn't done with them just yet.

Heyman has been presented as the brains behind this new faction, and Roman Reigns getting his hands on him means more trouble for The Vision in the coming weeks.

With a big win to his name and his cousin by his side, The Tribal Chief will look to confront The Vision again soon enough.

