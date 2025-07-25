3 Reasons why Roman Reigns and Jey Uso shouldn't be a long-term tag team

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have been on the same page since The OTC's return to WWE. The two now have each other's backs on RAW, and Reigns will look to have his first match next week at SummerSlam 2025 after returning to the promotion. He will team up with Jey to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at the PLE.

However, while many viewers expect the union of the OG Bloodline stablemates to last longer after their match at the summer spectacle, Triple H and his creative team may have other plans for the veterans, and they could split up sooner than expected.

That said, this listicle points out three reasons why Roman Reigns and Jey Uso shouldn't be a long-term tag team.

#3. Allows Jey Uso to reunite with Jimmy Uso

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) disbanded at SummerSlam 2023 after Jimmy turned on his twin and pulled him out of the ring while he was about to pin Roman Reigns. Things didn't stop there, as he superkicked Jey, enabling Reigns to secure the victory. The two later squared off at WrestleMania XL, where The Yeet Master emerged victorious.

Jey Uso continued his singles career and won his first singles championship by defeating Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship on September 23, 2024, episode of RAW. However, The Usos later reunited on SmackDown after Jey helped the OTC and Jimmy take out Solo's Bloodline.

Despite their reunion, the twins still retained their separate identities. Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and defeated Gunther at WrestleMania 41 to win his first world title, which he then lost in their rematch. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso, alongside Jacob Fatu, has been going toe-to-toe against Solo Sikoa and his MFT on SmackDown.

Many fans believed that now is the perfect time for The Usos to come back fully and go for the WWE Tag Team Championship after The Yeet Master had failed to qualify for the finals of the KOTR. Unfortunately, the return of Roman Reigns seems to put that on hold, since he is currently tagging along with Jey at SummerSlam. However, the management could have the two split up after the upcoming PLE to enable the twins to reunite and revive The Usos.

#2. Roman Reigns needs to go back to single action after SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has established himself as a single force in WWE since the Shield broke up. He has succeeded in holding a prominent position in the company and has also main-evented WrestleMania back-to-back, securing most of the wins. While the OTC is standing on the pedestal of the men's division, being in a team could slow down his already elevated career.

Arguably, Reigns has been doing a great job in singles action and could also achieve more in the company without tagging along with anyone. Teaming with Jey Uso for an extended period might not portray him as powerful as he should be. Additionally, while many viewers expect The OTC to pursue a world title, his long-running tag team with The Yeet Master may diminish the possibility of that happening.

Triple H could disband the team of Jey Uso and Roman Reigns to enable the latter to return to his single action.

#1. The RAW tag team division needs The Usos

Many viewers believed that the RAW tag team division needed more top-notch duos. Having The Usos reunite on the red brand might be the best decision Triple H could take, especially for the World Tag Team Championship picture. The current title holders, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, might need new challengers for the title, as the WWE Universe is seemingly tired of the current tag team cycle on the show.

The Usos reuniting on the red brand and challenging The Judgement Day for the gold could garner more excitement from fans and possibly add more value to the gold. This could further spark fans' interest in the tag team combats on RAW later on.

