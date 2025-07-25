3 Reasons why Roman Reigns' match at WWE SummerSlam is a mistake

WWE SummerSlam will air in less than a week and a half. The big-time premium live event is set to stream on Peacock and Netflix on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3.Despite the show being relatively close, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment are still adding matches to the card. So far, the lineup features major stars like Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and several others. Four more big names were officially added to the lineup over the past few days.The match in question is a tag team bout. Roman Reigns will return to the ring for the first time in months, and he'll team up with Main Event Jey Uso. The cousins will battle it out against the dominant duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.While this match should be solid and interesting, it is arguably a major mistake to book. This article will take a look at why Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment's decision to book Roman Reigns in this tag team match for SummerSlam was a big mistake.#3. A tag team match is underwhelming and a waste of Roman Reigns' star powerTag team wrestling is great. Proper tag teams, with defined chemistry and double team moves, can provide some of the most exciting action in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole. The SmackDown tag team division is an example of this.That being said, this match isn't really similar to that. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are two guys who, yes, are former stablemates, but are effectively singles stars. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are in a similar situation. They might become a tag team in WWE full-time, but for now, that isn't the case.Instead of this being a brilliant tag team match, it will just be fine. This makes it underwhelming. Worse, it arguably diminishes Roman Reigns' star power. He isn't having a blockbuster singles match with someone.Instead, the OTC will share the spotlight with three other guys. He'll likely stand on the apron for most of the match too. This means Roman will sometimes be on the side when he should be the main focus. It seems silly to waste Roman like this.#2. Bron Breakker should've had the spotlight of a singles match at WWE SummerSlamBron Breakker is, without question, WWE's future star.Since his debut during NXT 2.0, he has been presented as a pro wrestler who will likely main event WrestleMania in the future. Now, that feels as if these predictions and his potential is being realized.The Big Bad Booty Nephew has linked up with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. Now, he is set to battle Roman Reigns at WWE's biggest premium live event of the summer.The issue here, once again, is that it is a tag match. Bron Breakker should be facing Roman Reigns in a singles match at SummerSlam 2025. Whether it's on night one or night two, the two men should be going one-on-one.A tag match is still big for Breakker and for Bronson Reed, for that matter. A one-on-one match between Bron Breakker and Roman Reigns, on the other hand, would have been huge for the former NXT Champion. That could have led to Bron breaking out as a singles star. Instead, this will just be a memorable moment for him. The spotlight just isn't the same.#1. Two major singles matches made more sense for a two-night eventThe final reason why this match is a mistake stems from the format of the show. WWE SummerSlam 2025 is a two-night event for the first time. WrestleMania has been a two-night event for five years now, but SummerSlam had never been before August 2 and 3.With a two-night event, WWE needs double the matches and, in theory, double the stars. Yes, names like Rhea Ripley, Gunther, CM Punk, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes are all booked, but the company missed a real opportunity here.Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment could have had it arranged where Bron Breakker and Roman Reigns battled on one night, while Jey Uso and Bronson Reed fought on the other. This would have helped the card, and it would've spread star power around. Putting the names in one match may cause one night to feel less important and certainly less stacked than the other.