3 Reasons why Roman Reigns sacrificed himself for Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam

Night One of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is over, and it was headlined by Gunther and CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. Both stars had a physical and bloody fight that many are calling a five-star match. Seth Rollins then made his shocking return and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Arguably, the biggest stars in the company were in the opening match.The opening bout saw Roman Reigns and Jey Uso team up to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This was a fantastic tag team match, and one of the interesting talking points of the match was Reigns sacrificing himself multiple times during the bout. Towards the end of the bout, the OTC pushed Jey Uso out of the way of a Spear from Bron Breakker, essentially sacrificing himself for his cousin.Needless to say, this is dramatically different from what Roman Reigns usually does. Roman is typically quite selfish, so fans were shocked to see him take this route. Why did Roman sacrifice himself for Jey? This article will take a look at a handful of possible explanations for the bizarre decision.Below are three reasons why Roman Reigns sacrificed himself for Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam.#3. He likely knew Jey Uso could get the win if Jey was allowed to keep fightingJey Uso has surprised many with his performance in recent years. Fans knew Jey was a capable tag team performer for many years. As one half of The Usos, The YEET Master has carved out a Hall of Fame career. What fans didn't expect was for Uso to find solo success, too.Over the past year or so, Jey has managed to win the Intercontinental Championship and the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He even shocked WWE fans by defeating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.Roman Reigns is well aware of how Jey is a multi-talented performer. While Reigns has a big ego, he was likely well aware that his cousin is at his peak right now and is especially great as a tag team performer.As a result, the OTC may have sacrificed himself knowing it was the best chance for the team to win. Jey Uso overcame the odds many times and is an incredible tag team star. If anyone could have won it for them, it's Jey.#2. Roman Reigns' character in WWE could be evolvingThe Roman Reigns character has undergone significant evolution in WWE. In the beginning, he was a member of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Generally speaking, he was the quiet member of the group who served more as the muscle.Eventually, when The Shield ended, Roman Reigns went solo in WWE and tried to flesh out his babyface persona, but it never really clicked. The Big Dog seemed nice, but he was missing an edge.However, things changed in 2020 when Roman embraced being The Tribal Chief and began The Bloodline. His character over time evolved into a narcissist who was self-absorbed and abusive mentally, verbally, and physically toward others.Upon turning into a babyface again last year, Roman didn't change a lot of those character traits. He was still dismissive and manipulative. He was hotheaded and self-absorbed. By sacrificing himself for Jey Uso, Roman took the first step in truly evolving again.#1. The Tribal Chief might finally feel guilty over how he treated Jey Uso in the pastThe Bloodline will go down as one of the best and most successful factions in WWE history. The group formed in 2020 and, over the years, has featured notable members such as Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock.Of course, Roman Reigns was the leader of the faction. Unfortunately for those involved, this meant he was abusive towards them. Sometimes he would attack his family and WWE stablemates, but more often than that, he would verbally eviscerate them.Jey Uso arguably got it the worst. He was routinely gaslit by Roman and made to feel less important at times. Then, when Jey was ready to snap, suddenly he was the Right Hand Man of The Bloodline. It was a constant array of ups and downs from the OTC to keep Jey under his thumb.While Roman initially denied how he treated Jey, there is a chance that now he truly feels bad about it. If he realized the error of his ways, it could explain why Reigns shockingly sacrificed himself for Uso. It could have been his way of apologizing.