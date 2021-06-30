Three reasons why Roman Reigns vs. Edge is a good idea and two reasons why it isn't

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns and his Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, were addressing fans regarding the state of the Universal Championship.

Heyman ran down the list of opponents Reigns had crushed in the ring. As soon as 'The Tribal Chief' took the mic, Edge's iconic theme song played to his amazement.

The Ultimate Opportunist unleashed a vicious assault on the Universal Champion that ended with a spine-rattling Spear. After SmackDown went off the air, the Hall of Famer demanded a title opportunity from Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, who granted him his wish.

Roman Reigns will officially defend his Universal Championship against Edge at Money in the Bank. There are plenty of reasons to be excited about this blockbuster match and a few why this rivalry should raise eyebrows.

This slideshow analyzes three reasons why Roman Reigns vs. Edge is a good idea and two why it isn't.

#5 Good idea: Edge never got his one-on-one Universal Championship opportunity

Edge won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

In January, Edge won the Royal Rumble match for the second time in his career, a feat only a handful of Superstars have accomplished. The Rated-R Superstar chose the Tribal Chief as his opponent for WrestleMania 37.

There was one massive obstacle in Edge's Road to WrestleMania: Daniel Bryan. The leader of the Yes Movement had built a compelling case to enter the Universal Championship picture. Bryan outlasted five other men in a grueling Elimination Chamber Match, only for Reigns to make quick work of him mere seconds later. At Fastlane, Reigns tapped out to the Yes! Lock, but the referee never noticed.

Eventually, Adam Pearce booked a Triple Threat Match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania between Reigns, Edge, and Bryan.

At WrestleMania 37, the Tribal Chief double-pinned both his rivals to retain the Universal Championship convincingly.

The Ultimate Opportunist fought tooth and nail to win the Royal Rumble match, which would guarantee him a one-on-one opportunity at a world championship. Unfortunately, he didn't receive the privileges a Rumble victory is supposed to reward.

So, technically speaking, Edge never received a fair chance to win the Universal Championship.

So at Money in the Bank, we will finally witness what was originally meant to be the main event of WrestleMania 37. With Bryan not near the title picture, Edge can focus his attention on Reigns, which should've been the case at the Showcase of Immortals.

