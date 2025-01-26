3 Reasons why Sheamus lost WWE Intercontinental Title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, Sheamus clashed with Bron Breakker once again, with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. The Celtic Warrior has never won the IC title in his career, and unfortunately, he failed to claim it once again on tonight’s show.

Despite putting in a lot of effort, Sheamus suffered a loss in this title bout when Bron pinned him after delivering a devastating spear.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the veteran lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship match at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

#3. WWE may have no plans to make Sheamus IC Champion

Expand Tweet

Trending

This isn’t the first time Sheamus has been involved in an Intercontinental Championship bout. Back when Gunther held the title, the Celtic Warrior and the Ring General clashed in multiple IC title matches, but the 46-year-old star failed to win every single time.

With his recent loss against Bron Breakker at SNME, it seems the Stamford-based promotion has no plans to make Sheamus the Intercontinental Champion. This might explain why he suffered another loss against Breakker at Saturday Night’s Main Event, failing to dethrone him once again.

#2. Bron Breakker's title reign is likely not ending anytime soon

Expand Tweet

Another reason behind Sheamus’ loss at WWE SNME could be that Bron Breakker’s title reign isn’t ending anytime soon. The only reason Bron and the Celtic Warrior might have clashed at this special show is that Triple H likely wanted a banger match to elevate the card.

The purpose of this match may never have been to feature a title change at this event. This explains the rationale behind the loss of the former Royal Rumble winner against the Intercontinental Champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The victory of Bron is also seemingly a hint that his title reign might not be ending anytime soon.

#1. WWE could be planning to make Sheamus IC Champion on a bigger stage

Expand Tweet

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is not a Premium Live Event but rather a TV special. It’s possible that Triple H intends to crown the Celtic Warrior as the Intercontinental Champion on a much grander stage. Many fans are already speculating that Sheamus might face Bron Breakker once again at WrestleMania 41.

In this Mania rematch, he could finally win the IC title and achieve Grand Slam Champion status. Becoming a Grand Slam Champion is a massive accolade for any star, and it’s likely that the King of Kings wants this moment to feel even more significant for the former World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback