3 reasons why Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena helping Cody Rhodes beat The Bloodline at WrestleMania is a bad idea

Stone Cold and John Cena are currently the talk of the talk among the WWE Universe, especially after the easter eggs dropped by the company during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Fans are highly anticipating the potential comeback of the Texas Rattlesnake and the Cenation Leader at WrestleMania XL to aid Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline.

However, despite the undeniable star power of Steve Austin and Cena, the idea of these two veterans aiding The American Nightmare is still a bad idea. That said, let's discuss three reasons for the same:

#3. Stone Cold and John Cena's presence might overshadow Cody Rhodes' victory

Expand Tweet

Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena helping Cody Rhodes win against The Bloodline might overshadow The American Nightmare's moment.

Cody has established himself as the top babyface of the company over the last two years by overcoming the odds stacked against him on his own. Last year, he failed to ''complete his story'' at WrestleMania, as The Bloodline came to the aid of Roman Reigns. However, despite his failure, fans still backed Rhodes as they saw the bitter reflection of life in his defeat.

If Rhodes seeks external support this time around, then he risks losing goodwill from a section of fans.

Additionally, the massive star power of Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena may confine The American Nightmare under their shadows.

#2. Stone Cold and John Cena are not part of the story

Expand Tweet

Since the inception of the feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, The Rock and Seth Rollins are the only two stars who have actively participated in the saga. This Final Boss and The Tribal Chief will lock horns with The American Nightmare and The Visionary on Night 1 of The Show of Shows next weekend.

However, the Texas Rattlesnake and The Cenation Leader have not been part of the story since day 1. While John Cena is still indirectly correlated due to his rivalry with The Bloodline, the only reason behind inserting Stone Cold is due to his iconic rivalry with The People's Champion. Despite this, it lacks relevance to Cody Rhodes' story.

#1. WWE has stars who have better rivalry with The Bloodline

Expand Tweet

The presence of Stone Cold and John Cena will also take away the opportunity to utilize those stars who have had heated rivalry with the Samoan faction like LA Knight, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, etc.

Even The Viper and the American Nightmare have a great friendship connection. This was evident during last year's Survivor Series WarGames match, where The Legend Killer made his earth-shaking return and joined Team Rhodes.

Even though Orton, Knight, and Jey are already scheduled for their respective 'Mania matches, a cameo in the main event of Night 2 won't harm either of them.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE