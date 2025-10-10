3 Reasons why Tama Tonga returned on WWE SmackDown and rejoined MFT

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a massive return take place. Tama Tonga returned after almost six months and joined the MFTs to disrupt the United States Championship match between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura.Nakamura answered Zayn's US Title Open Challenge, receiving a loud reaction from the crowd. The veterans had a back-and-forth bout that ended in disqualification after Tama appeared out of nowhere in a hooded getup, attacking the Japanese star.He was then joined by the MFTs, confirming his alliance with the faction, as they launched an attack on Zayn and Nakamura. Here are three possible reasons why Tama Tonga made his return and aligned with the villainous faction on WWE SmackDown:#3. To help Solo Sikoa regain the WWE United States ChampionshipSolo Sikoa lost the United States Championship to Sami Zayn on the August 30 episode of WWE SmackDown. Following the loss, Sikoa was seen regrouping with his MFTs in cryptic vignettes, acknowledging their contributions.With Tama's return, the MFT seems revitalized. The 42-year-old, along with the rest of his stablemates, could now focus on helping Sikoa regain the US Title from Zayn.#2. To set up a WarGames MatchThe annual WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is just over a month away, and Tama Tonga's return has made the MFTs likely to participate in the Men's WarGames Match this year.On SmackDown, Nakamura tried helping Zayn against the heel stable, but the numbers game was in favor of the MFTs, as they stood tall. The babyface duo could be joined by other members to potentially face Solo Sikoa and Co. inside WarGames.#1. Tama Tonga was the missing part; now the MFT is completeLast week, after reintroducing Talla Tonga, Sikoa claimed that there was something missing for his family to be complete, and once he has that missing part, everyone will be on notice. It appears that Tama Tonga was the missing part Solo talked about, and now the heel faction may wreak havoc on SmackDown.Along with Tama's return, the MFTs debuted a new look, with all the members except Sikoa sporting face paints. The villainous alliance seems to have found a new edge, posing a threat to the blue brand's roster.The former NJPW star's return has certainly shifted the dynamic in favor of the heel stable. It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the MFT in WWE.