3 reasons why The Hurt Business should break up on WWE RAW and 2 reasons they shouldn't 

The Hurt Business on WWE RAW has been the most dominant faction on the show in recent months.

Comprising of U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, and RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, the faction initially formed on the July 20th, 2020 episode of WWE RAW when Lashley and MVP took Shelton under their wing. On September 7, Alexander joined the stable after turning heel.

The four have virtually carried RAW's mid-card on their shoulders and ensured that the middle portions of the show don't feel like a slog. While they have proven to be much more successful than the doomed RETRIBUTION stable on WWE RAW, they have nonetheless begun to show cracks in recent weeks. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin struggle to stay on the same page during their matches, while Lashley is prone to disregarding MVP's advice.

Now that the Road to WrestleMania 37 has officially begun, there are chances that the stable might be involved in some major storylines heading into The Grandest Stage of Them All. Here in this slideshow, we will look at three reasons why the stable should break up and two reasons they shouldn't. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#1 Why The Hurt Business should break up - It makes sense in terms of their current narrative on WWE RAW

It has been weeks since The Hurt Business first teased dissension on WWE RAW.

Since then, the stable has been involved in multiple segments where the cracks in their relationship have been visible. MVP has tried to hold the group together in unison, but his efforts may fail in the long run.

On this week's WWE RAW, though Benjamin and Alexander retained their RAW Tag Team Championships against Lucha House Party, the two hardly worked as a cohesive unit. Apart from that, Lashley destroyed Riddle in the U.S. Championship match despite the fact that MVP asked him not to do the same. In such a case, it only makes sense if the group breaks up.

In recent times, WWE has often been criticized for dropping storylines without any explanation, and if this happens with The Hurt Business, the promotion could once again receive some backlash from the fans. To avoid such a situation, they should logically take the narrative forward, and The Hurt Business could break up as a result of their misunderstandings on WWE RAW.