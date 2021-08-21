3 reasons why The Hurt Business should reunite at SummerSlam: Possible Dream Match to be set? 

At SummerSlam, a reunion of The Hurt Business, one of the most dominant factions in WWE in recent times, might occur for good.

The Hurt Business was a WWE faction formed in 2020, which consisted of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander. All four wrestlers gained immense success while they were together.

It was in March 2021 when Bobby Lashley and MVP decided to officially remove Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin from the faction. Fans were disappointed and have been wanting the group's reunion since then.

Let's take a look at three reasons why The Hurt Business should reunite at SummerSlam 2021.

#3. Bobby Lashley must retain the WWE Title at SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley will face his strongest challenger for the WWE Championship in a few hours at SummerSlam. Lashley and MVP need to make sure Goldberg doesn't become the new Universal Title champion.

Goldberg has a very protected character, and WWE may try to make sure that he doesn't look weak even if he loses at SummerSlam. Bobby Lashley is an extremely dominant champion, but he may use some dirty tactics to make sure he defeats Goldberg.

A frequently used scenario where a wrestler accidentally hits the referee might happen at SummerSlam. Bobby Lashley or Goldberg might accidentally spear the referee, taking him out for a long time. This may be the the perfect time for Cedric and Shelton to interfere and take Goldberg out.

This way, Bobby Lashley will retain the title and The Hurt Business will be reunited.

#2. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin need to look strong again at SummerSlam

MVP unleashed the true potential of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

Ever since they were removed from The Hurt Business, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin haven't got any momentum left in them. After their extermination, both wrestlers went on to feud with each other, which was not very interesting for most of the fans.

Both wrestlers have great potential and are capable of providing excellent value to the roster. They can improve RAW's tag team division and possibly become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

To revive the push they once had, WWE might have planned something for them. If they help Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam and become a part of The Hurt Business once again, their legitimacy would be revived to a great extent.

#1. SummerSlam might set up a possible Dream Match

'The Bloodline' rules SmackDown

In late 2020, The Hurt Business was the most dominant force on RAW while Roman Reigns and Jey Uso dominated SmackDown's landscape. With Jimmy Uso's return and the formation of 'The Bloodline', we may get a potential dream match at the Survivor Series Pay-Per-View.

This year's Survivor Series might have The Hurt Business vs. The Bloodline on its match card, but only if The Hurt Business reunites at SummerSlam.

It would be great to see Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns lead their factions and prove their brands superior at the event. It would be a must-see contest for sure.

If Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin become RAW tag team champions by the time Survivor Series arrives, we might see the tag team champions and the world champions from both brands in a single match.

It will also be great to see Paul Heyman and MVP boost their teams' morale leading up to Survivor Series.

What do you think? Will The Hurt Business reunite at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section!

Edited by Rohit Mishra