3 Reasons The Rock must return at WWE SummerSlam 2025

The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber earlier this year, when he led John Cena to his heel turn. In a shocking turn of events, he revealed Cena as his ally and made him betray the then-Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.Rocky was expected to show up at WrestleMania 41 to help Cena win the title from Cody, but he was surprisingly absent from the scene. Cena's retirement tour in WWE is coming to an end with only five months left. The 17-time WWE World Champion will have arguably the toughest battle of his ongoing run next month at SummerSlam, where he will defend his gold against The American Nightmare.It's high time The Final Boss showed up and revealed his next plan of action. In this listicle, we will discuss three reasons why The Rock should return at SummerSlam.#3. The Rock needs to return to ensure that John Cena retains the Undisputed WWE ChampionshipJohn Cena is The Rock's current corporate champion in WWE. If Cena loses the gold to Cody, things can turn awful for The Great One. Rocky's current status in the promotion depends solely on Cena's future as champion. If The Cenation Leader loses the gold, the Hollywood megastar may not have the same level of dominance in the company. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena has defended his championship against top names like CM Punk and Randy Orton so far. However, his battle against Cody Rhodes might be the toughest one yet, as The American Nightmare seems all charged up to regain the gold. Therefore, The Final Boss must return at SummerSlam to ensure the Last Real Champion retains the title against Cody.#2. He has to prepare a backup for his next corporate champion in case Cena loses his goldThe Rock must return at SummerSlam because he needs to have a backup guy in WWE in case John Cena loses his championship. And even if Cena wins at SummerSlam, by the end of this year, he will be gone from the company. Hence, Rocky will have to get another guy to agree to become his corporate champion.To accomplish his mission, the legend must show up at SummerSlam to help Cena win against Cody Rhodes and later reveal the Last Real Champion's replacement.#1. To initiate Cody Rhodes' heel turn and turn John Cena babyfaceThere are speculations that The Rock may show up at SummerSlam to help Cena before betraying him and allowing Cody to win. If that happens, Rocky may reveal The American Nightmare as his new corporate champion.Cody was a villain in WWE in his first run, but this time, his potential heel turn would be quite shocking and interesting, as he is one of the biggest superstars in the promotion today. As of now, all eyes are on The Final Boss' possible return at SummerSlam next month.