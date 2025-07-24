3 Reasons why The Rock is reportedly not coming back to WWE anytime soon

WWE Superstar The Rock hasn’t been seen since The Elimination Chamber. The Final Boss turned John Cena heel and helped him become the Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania 41 via the help of rapping megastar Travis Scott.While many fans believed that The People’s Champion would promote his anti-Cody Rhodes agenda, he is simply missing from both the shows and any future advertisements. Here are three reasons why The High Chief’s absence will extend even more.#3 The Rock isn’t needed for the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes feudWhile The Rock was part of the initiation of the ongoing feud between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, he isn’t necessarily needed for its continuation. So far, the two superstars have been carrying themselves quite well, and they have displayed animosity during their promos and matches.The American Nightmare even rammed The Franchise Player’s face with the Undisputed Championship last week on SmackDown, showcasing that he has let go of all his inhibitions. The Rock could still play a part if he chooses to, but the champion and the challenger are well-equipped to carry out their feud on their own. The numerous instances of this at WrestleMania 41, Money in the Bank, and Night of Champions, along with the weekly shows, serve as proof.#2 The Rock has several Hollywood projects lined upThe Rock has several commitments he will have to cater to as Dwayne Johnson, the movie star. The Final Boss is working on several Hollywood projects in multiple capacities. The list includes several titles, such as The Smashing Machine, Moana (live-action), Jumanji 4, Fast X Part 2, Breakthrough, and many more.Owing to this, it is less likely for The People’s Champ to return to WWE for quite some time. This is also the reason behind the small number of appearances he made this year and his sudden, prolonged absence after the grand success of WrestleMania XL and the introduction of his Final Boss character.#1 The WWE Universe may not tolerate another one-off big appearanceThe Rock has received a lot of flak from the WWE Universe for inserting himself into storylines and then vanishing entirely. This was seen at the 2024 Bad Blood, when he made his now-famous neck-slicing gesture while staring at Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Notably, The OTC and The American Nightmare had teamed up to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match at the PLE.The Rock’s appearance made it seem that he was going to do something about it, since he worked so hard as The Final Boss to destroy Cody Rhodes and protect Roman Reigns. However, noting of the sort happened, and The High Chief then appeared on RAW’s Netflix debut, where he was suddenly a babyface.He even garlanded Roman Reigns with the Ula Fala after his Tribal Combat win against Solo Sikoa to become the Only Tribal Chief. He even praised The American Nightmare for carrying the company as the new Undisputed Champion following WrestleMania XL. This was in complete contrast to what the fans expected following his Bad Blood appearance.Since then, he hasn’t paid any visit to the OG Bloodline leader. The Brahman Bull then asked Cody Rhodes to sell his soul and ushered the heel turn of John Cena at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. However, he is once again missing in action, as the feud for the Undisputed Championship continues without his influence.Sure, he is namedropped now and then, but if The People’s Champ makes another one-off appearance, the WWE Universe may go livid. It would be interesting to see when The Rock returns to the company and is consistently present for a full-fledged storyline.