3 Reasons why Tiffany Stratton retained the WWE Women's Championship at Evolution

At Evolution 2025, Tiffany Stratton defended her WWE Women's Championship against Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Ad

A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Stratton challenged Trish Stratus for a match at Evolution for the title, and the legend accepted. After beating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, this was another massive victory for The Buff Barbie.

As Tiffy Time continues, here are three reasons why WWE decided to leave the title on Stratton at Evolution.

#3. Trish Stratus is a part-timer

Stratus was last seen competing in WWE at Elimination Chamber, where she partnered up with Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match.

Ad

Trending

Following that, Evolution was her next outing. Despite being an icon in the business, Stratus is currently a part-timer, and having the belt on her would be a disservice to all the full-time roster members in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The company would want a fighting champion to hold the title who can defend it on all the weekly shows as well as the premium live events. Moreover, Stratus is a bit rusty in the ring, as her match at Evolution proved. She isn't as agile and quick as she used to be in her prime. Plus, Tiffany Stratton is more over with the fans.

#2. Tiffany Stratton could drop the title at SummerSlam

This year's SummerSlam will be a two-night event, and WWE could have planned a massive title change at the event. Having Tiffany Stratton lose her championship at Evolution to Stratus, only to have the title change hands again at SummerSlam, would devalue the gold.

Ad

Having a top star such as Stratton, who is currently a fan favorite, defend against a rising star like Jade Cargill at SummerSlam increases its value and makes the match even more interesting.

Cargill won the Queen of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions to earn an opportunity to challenge for the WWE Women's Championship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This match is an interesting one, and WWE would not want to ruin the hype around SummerSlam by changing the title holder going into the show.

#1. Long-term storytelling at play

One of the possible reasons why Stratton will be walking into SummerSlam as the champion could have something to do with a long-term storyline. WWE would want Cargill to win the title, as she is one of the fastest-rising stars on the roster, while keeping Tiffany Stratton in the title scene. Many have criticized Tiffany for not being a good babyface and needing to turn heel.

Ad

Meanwhile, others have suggested that Cargill should also be a villain. After the winner is decided at SummerSlam, this feud could see one of the women turn heel.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This will help continue the feud and take it to the next level. WWE may also push Cargill to win the title to pit her against Naomi, who is the Women's World Champion.

Big Jim and Naomi battled in a No Holds Barred match at Evolution that Cargill won. Following that, in the main event of the PLE, the real-life Bloodline member cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and won the title belt during IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley's match.

WWE could be planning a third encounter between the former friends at Survivor Series this year. To get more eyes on the match, WWE would have a winner-takes-all bout where either Naomi or Cargill becomes a doubles champion. This would be an interesting turn of events that will skyrocket the product and increase fan hype around the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More