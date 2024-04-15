3 reasons why Triple H must split The Bloodline into two factions like nWo and nWo Wolfpac

Triple H ensured that the story of The Bloodline wouldn't end at WrestleMania 40, and it looks like it might only grow more intense in the next few months. With the recent changes in the group, this might only mean that opposing viewpoints will clash, and the group will have to be split.

Roman Reigns was absent on last week's SmackDown after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. However, Solo Sikoa seemed to be the new person running The Bloodline after kicking out Jimmy Uso for losing this weekend and adding Tama Tonga. While he is The Tribal Heir, The Tribal Chief may not be happy with how he inserts his authority. As a result, a similar faction war in 1998 could happen.

In 1998, WCW took a huge risk of splitting one of its biggest factions, the nWo. Hulk Hogan's team was called nWo Hollywood and consisted of Scott Steiner, Scott Norton, Brian Adams, and many more. For nWo Wolfpac, consisting of Kevin Nash, Randy Savage, Konnan, and many more. Interestingly, this could also be the direction for The Bloodline.

For this list, we will explore three reasons Triple H should split The Bloodline much like nWo and nWo Wolfpac.

#3. It would keep The Bloodline storyline fresh

The Bloodline was formed in 2020 and it has explored several different storylines throughout the years. From members betraying each other, adding new people in the group who would later leave them, challenging Roman's authority, and many more. They have done it all, but not something like this.

By splitting The Bloodline, Triple H could ensure that the fans won't be bored with repeating storylines, giving them a fresh start where the rivalry will focus on themselves.

#2. It will be a chance to introduce the characters in a new light

After WrestleMania 40, WWE introduced a new signee to the group, Tama Tonga. It also saw Jimmy removed and Solo taking charge. These are new roles and characters that would be interesting to explore.

By splitting them, fans will see Solo finally take charge after being the only person who never betrayed Roman. It will give a chance for Tama to showcase his skills as the newest signee, and see how Jimmy will fair as a temporary singles star before possibly reuniting with Jey Uso.

At the same time, it will also give fans a look into The Tribal Chief as a face and The Usos as a face after everything they have gone through.

#1. It could introduce more opportunities for them to create feuds among each other

The popularity of The Bloodline is also attributed to its list of members throughout the years. The group has top stars like Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and most recently, even The Rock. Now that they have added Tama Tonga, and possibly more, it would be hard to imagine each member not facing the other.

If the group does split, it could make many matches possible. Solo could fight any of The Usos or even Roman, Sikoa could even team with Tonga, and The Rock could join Solo's version and have the long-awaited dream match against Roman.

