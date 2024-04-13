Solo Sikoa sends a cryptic message after adding a new member to The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa sent a chilling cryptic message after taking matters into his own hands and adding a new member to The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. On this week's SmackDown, The Street Champion came out with Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman to address the consequences of how things went down at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia.

However, it was Jimmy who paid the price after Sikoa kicked him out of The Bloodline and introduced Tama Tonga to the faction. The former NXT North American Champion also crushed The Wiseman's phone as he tried to call Reigns.

Backstage, when Heyman was asked about things going haywire between the heel stable, Tonga seemingly implied that Solo Sikoa had replaced the 38-year-old star as The Tribal Chief in his absence.

Following WWE SmackDown, The Enforcer of The Bloodline took to his Instagram stories and sent a cryptic message with a picture of him hugging Roman Reigns.

The Street Champ's reaction on social media.

WWE legend Rikishi predicts Roman Reigns will return as a babyface after getting betrayed by The Rock leading to a Bloodline war

The Head of the Table is currently off TV following his defeat to The American Nightmare at WrestleMania XL. This week's SmackDown saw an interesting twist in The Bloodline storyline.

Speaking on Rikishi Off The Top, the 58-year-old WWE legend predicted that The Rock would backstab Reigns and the latter would turn babyface. This would culminate in several Bloodline members picking sides between The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief ahead of a potential WarGames match.

"I kinda seeaWarGames. I kinda see somewhere down there The Rock turning on Roman Reigns. The Rock becomes the heel, and Roman comes back as the babyface. I kinda see the Bloodline family members spread up and take sides. And then I kinda see something huge as far as WarGames or some type of gimmick matches amongst each other. They would probably want to build that up for the next WrestleMania. I believe they have it in Minnesota," Rikishi said.

It will be interesting to see how The Bloodline saga will unfold in the coming weeks.

