3 Reasons why Trish Stratus failed to win WWE Women's Championship at Evolution

Trish Stratus returned to fight Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at Evolution. However, the Hall of Famer eventually had to walk out of the mega event with a defeat after the Buff Barbie defeated her.

Both women put up a good performance, but Tiffy got the upper hand. This was also probably Trish's last appearance in WWE as a performer. The 49-year-old legend might finally wrap up her in-ring career after this loss.

In this listicle, we will list three reasons why Trish Stratus failed to win the WWE Women's Championship at Evolution.

#3. Doesn't make sense for her to win the title at this stage of her career at Evolution

It never made sense for Trish Stratus to win the WWE Women's Championship at this stage of her career. She retired in 2006, but later made some sporadic appearances. However, none of it involved her winning the WWE Women's Championship after her official retirement.

Trish is 49 and is one of the most respected WWE legends of all time. Her job today has become more of coaching and counselling young talent rather than holding the gold herself. She is a seven-time WWE Women's Champion, and winning the eighth title at this point in her career wouldn't have made any sense at all.

#2. It would have nearly destroyed Tiffany Stratton's WWE career

If Trish Stratus had somehow won the championship, that would have given a hard blow to Tiffany Stratton's WWE career. The Buff Barbie is on a rising trajectory in the promotion, and a loss by a Hall of Famer would have nearly ended her career.

While Stratus would have gained nothing out of it, Tiffany's career would have received a detrimental blow. The 26-year-old superstar's push in the company would have been stopped, and her career could have ended on a dismal note. Therefore, Triple H's creative team made the right decision by getting her to retain her gold at the mega event.

#1. There would have been a backlash from the fans

WWE fans love it when the legends return and compete in special matches. However, they scorn when veteran stars are put over young talent. A classic example of this is when Goldberg beat The Fiend (Late Bray Wyatt) at Crown Jewel in 2020. Although the WCW legend is one of the most revered wrestling personalities, fans were not pleased with him defeating The Fiend, who was in stellar form in WWE at the time.

Thus, Trish Stratus beating Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship would have invoked a similar reaction. The Hall of Famer has so far been in the good books of fans, but a win at Evolution would have turned things sour for her.

The backlash would have also been against the WWE creative team. Therefore, Trish not winning the Women's Championship at Evolution was indeed a sensible booking by WWE.

