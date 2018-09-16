3 reasons why Charlotte Flair should retain the title at Hell in a Cell

Arindam Pal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 1.35K // 16 Sep 2018, 13:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Charlotte Flair retain her title at Hell in a Cell?

One of the most bitter rivalries at the moment is set to produce a championship match at WWE Hell in a Cell. Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown women's championship against Becky Lynch. The contender is the one who is playing the role of former friend turned into foe, making things interesting in this feud.

As per the storyline angle, Becky Lynch is the villainous character in the mix. But her huge fan following is preventing her from being so in reality. Despite the heel antics, there is no deficiency of support for her. The audience continues to cheer for her no matter what, which makes her one of the most natural babyface superstars on the roster.

Charlotte Flair is the one who got ill-affected due to this. She is the one receiving significant boos. 'You deserve it' chants is a constant thing whenever Becky is showing up to deliver a beat-down. So it is quite obvious that the current situation is not favouring her at all.

In fact, Hell in a Cell is going to be one of those rare occasions where Charlotte Flair is entering a match as an underdog. Certainly fans might want to hijack the show during the match, chanting for Becky. In turn, this can actually mark the beginning of her second championship reign on SmackDown.

But would this be good for the future of the women's title picture for the blue brand? Probably not. We have got three reasons for you, owing to which Charlotte Flair strongly deserves to hold on to the title after Hell in a Cell.

#1 Becky Lynch's inconsistency

Has Becky really become an afterthought?

History was made when Becky Lynch became the inaugural women's champion two years ago at Backlash. But what happened next? She ended up having a complete dud run with the championship. A much anticipated lengthy title reign had to end at the hands of The Goddess of the WWE, Alexa Bliss who just entered the main roster fray.

Following that, the creative team did not even bother to hand over the women's championship in the last couple of years. Inconsistency is the biggest reason behind this, which is why there're doubts whether she can deliver a successful title reign or not. No wonder Charlotte Flair has said that she can't win on big nights which matter most.

1 / 3 NEXT