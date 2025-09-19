3 Reasons why Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre must headline WWE Wrestlepalooza

Wrestlepalooza will be the first WWE Premium Live Event to be streamed on ESPN. The event will take place this Saturday, and fans are excited to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for them. So far, five blockbuster matches have been announced for the Indianapolis show.

While it was initially believed that John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar would main event the show, Pat McAfee recently confirmed on The Pat McAfee Show that the bout between the bitter rivals is set to be the opening contest.

Among the remaining matches, two strong contenders to close out the show could be either AJ Lee's in-ring return after over a decade, as she teams up with CM Punk to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match, or Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While the Mixed Tag Team bout is sure to be spectacular, the creative team should go with the Undisputed WWE Championship match to headline Wrestlepalooza. Here are three reasons for the same:

#3. WWE could execute a massive surprise angle

Considering the magnitude of the event, Wrestlepalooza deserves a noteworthy moment to close out the show, one that could send shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. Having the bout between Rhodes and McIntyre headline the event could present several different opportunities to execute a surprise angle.

One of them could be Randy Orton, who has been involved in the ongoing feud, finally snapping and turning on his former protégé, Cody Rhodes. An angle like this in the closing moments of the show could shift the landscape and set the stage for a massive rivalry between the former Legacy stablemates.

#2. The Undisputed WWE Championship could change hands

If Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre headlines the show, it would build anticipation among the WWE Universe for a potential title change. While The Scottish Psychopath is a formidable opponent, fans don't expect The American Nightmare to lose the title in his first defense.

The Triple H-led creative team could take advantage of this and pull off a major swerve by having McIntyre dethrone Rhodes this Saturday. A potential title change of this magnitude deserves to close out Wrestlepalooza.

#1. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre could have a double turn

Another shocking possibility that could open up if Rhodes vs. McIntyre headlines the premium live event is a potential double turn. The American Nightmare could turn heel for the first time since returning to the global juggernaut in 2022, and at the same time, Drew McIntyre could turn babyface.

When Rhodes won the title for the second time at SummerSlam 2025, fans wondered what novelty it could provide after a lengthy first reign not too long ago. A potential heel turn may be the answer to this valid concern. Rhodes ruling over SmackDown as the ultimate villain, while McIntyre switches to the role of a hero to counter The American Nightmare, would be an exciting scenario to witness.

