3 Reasons why fans shouldn't be shocked if Rey Mysterio defeats Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series 2019.

We are less than three weeks away from the 2019 edition of Survivor Series. For the first time in the history of the event, NXT will take part in the battle for brand supremacy. WWE has already announced a few matches for the upcoming event. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will square off in a Triple Threat Match. Similarly, the three brands' tag team champions will also go head to head. WWE has also announced two traditional tag team elimination bouts for the event.

The only title match scheduled for the event so far is between the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and challenger Rey Mysterio. Lesnar has been engaged in a heated rivalry against Mysterio for the last several weeks. Mysterio has gained the upper hand on Lesnar as of late, most recently beating him with a pipe on RAW. However, most fans may not take this matchup seriously since it looks lopsided due to the vast size differences between the two Superstars.

History has proven, however, that Rey Mysterio should not be treated as a mer pushover. In this article, we take a look at three reasons why fans should not be shocked, if Rey Mysterio defeats Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2019.

#3. Double Duty at Survivor Series

The three-way brand war is happening and world champions from three brands could still collide.

Survivor Series is about brand supremacy. As mentioned previously, similar champions from NXT, SmackDown, and RAW will face off against one another in a series of Triple Threat Matches. The world title from each brand should not be an exception. NXT Champion Adam Cole, Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, and the WWE Champion could still be pitted against one another in a huge Survivor Series Triple Threat Match.

This would prove particularly difficult for the 42 year old Brock Lesnar, as he would be forced to wrestle twice in one night. If the 286 pound Lesnar does have to wrestle twice, a fresh Rey Mysterio would certainly gain the upper hand over a winded Lesnar. This could provide Mysterio with the perfect opportunity to leave Survivor Series as WWE Champion.

