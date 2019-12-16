3 reasons why Roman Reigns lost at TLC 2019

Roman Reigns lost to King Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at TLC 2019

When WWE announced a TLC match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin, all of us expected The Big Dog to 'reign supreme' (pun intended) and put an end to this feud. However, the company threw us a curveball and made Corbin pin Reigns. Yes, the former did take some help from Dolph Ziggler, the Revival, and a few security guards to put the latter to rest. But on paper, Corbin defeated Reigns and that is the only thing that matters.

The loss is even more shocking if we consider the rumor that Reigns is scheduled to receive a heavy push for Royal Rumble 2020. It is being speculated that The Big Dog will win the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn himself a Universal title shot at WrestleMania 36 against The Fiend in the main event.

With that being said, we will, in this article, take a look at a few possible reasons why WWE asked Roman Reigns to eat the pin at TLC 2019. So without further adieu, let's begin.

#3. To extend the feud until Royal Rumble 2020

The 'dog food' segment is one of the most popular videos on the WWE YouTube channel

For WWE, a feud between Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns is a sure-shot moneymaker. The segments involving these two have been garnering heavy attention. If YouTube views are anything to go by, we can see that both Reigns and Corbin are extremely popular among the fans. Moreover, videos involving Reigns usually get significantly higher views than other SmackDown videos on the WWE YouTube channel.

In view of that, WWE may be more than interested to maintain the status quo until Royal Rumble 2020 for both of them. The company might finally end this feud at the upcoming PPV with Reigns standing tall over Corbin.

