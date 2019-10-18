3 Reasons why Sheamus could be WWE’s greatest European Superstar of the 21st century

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 607 // 18 Oct 2019, 11:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sheamus

WWE is the land of diversity where men and women from all around the globe arrive with a dream to succeed as a professional wrestler. Vince McMahon's promotion has been home to Superstars from different parts of the world and it's the amalgamation of cultures, styles, and beliefs that makes the company truly special.

Diversity has been the key to WWE's ever-growing fan base and the company's global approach has encouraged many performers to try their luck inside the squared circle.

Superstars from different continents have plied their trade in WWE and one such continent is Europe. 'The Old Continent' has supplied a plethora of talented performers to the company and it won't be wrong to say that WWE enjoys a massive fan following in Europe.

Myriad of European Superstars have graced the WWE ring over the years including the legendary figures such as Bruno Sammartino, Andre the Giant and more. Talking about Europe and WWE legends, there is one man who has certainly carried the tradition to the 21st century.

Sheamus, the 'Celtic Warrior', has been absent from the screen for quite some time now and the ardent fans of the company have truly missed the Irish Superstar. His deeds inside the ring have been nothing short of spectacular and it won't be far-fetched to say that Sheamus is the greatest European Superstar of the 21st century.

#1 Championship reigns

Sheamus is a 4-time World Champion with the company

Sheamus has won a lot of titles in WWE ranging from the WWE Championship to the Tag Team titles. WWE enthusiasts may recall the first time Sheamus tasted gold with the company in 2009 when he became the WWE champion by dethroning the Leader of Cenation, John Cena at TLC, 2009 in a Tables match.

Since then, the Irishman has been crowned as the champion of the world on 3 other occasions, taking his world title count to four. Additionally, he has two United States Championship triumphs and five Tag Team title reigns which makes the Celtic Warrior one of the most decorated WWE Superstars born on European soil.

Even the mighty Bruno Sammartino, who many have touted as one of the greatest Superstars of all-time, falls behind Sheamus in the number of championship reigns within the company. The Italian may have held a title belt within the company for longer durations but as far as the number of title reigns is concerned, Sheamus takes the cake with a total of 11 title reigns compared to Sammartino's five. ,

Advertisement

As for Andre the Giant, the freak of nature is undoubtedly one of the most famous WWE performers of all-time but with just two titles to his name, he falls behind the other two.

Sheamus' championship records is a mere testament to his utterly impressive career with the company.

1 / 3 NEXT