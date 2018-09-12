3 reasons why Smackdown Live is better than Raw

'Battle of Brands'

Raw and Smackdown Live became two different brands and got their respective Commissioners and General Managers, and since that happened Smackdown Live has the upper hand.

When Daniel Bryan was the General Manager, he called the blue brand as the 'Land of Opportunity,' and if you look at the opportunities that the show has created, you would agree that the blue brand has done a good job in creating new superstars, and also great storylines.

Paige the new general manager that took over from Daniel after the latter returned to full-time competition has done an even better job as the General Manager of Smackdown Live.

She is creating matches during her off days and is actively listening to fan reactions on Social Media platforms while the former General Manager of Raw Kurt Angle and current Acting General Manager is always playing blame games with fellow wrestlers.

The way Paige is using the Social Media platforms is a way that Baron Corbin should learn from the female manager in authority.

While this isn't the only thing that Paige is doing better than her raw counterpart, here are three reasons why Smackdown Live is better than Raw:

#3 Better Segments

Great Segments always

If you could recall the moment when Paige was involved in a confrontation with Maryse and Miz backstage, you would understand the way she creates compelling television, and that doesn't only happen backstage because she created some great moments inside the ring.

Her first day on the job had great announcements like AJ Styles versus Daniel Bryan, while Baron Corbin hasn't given us a match of that stature or something of that sort. He is still trying to settle feuds, and despite the fact that Raw has some great superstars the 'Go Home' show didn't have a great impact, while people loved Smackdown Live.

