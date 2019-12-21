3 reasons why WWE added King Corbin to The Fiend's rivalry against Daniel Bryan and The Miz

Will King Corbin earn the opportunity to challenge The Fiend at Royal Rumble 2020?

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the commentators told us that The Miz, Daniel Bryan and King Corbin will square off in a triple threat match next week - with the winner earning an opportunity to challenge The Fiend for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2020.

The feud between Daniel Bryan, The Miz, and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has been going on brilliantly. So one would ask why WWE would bring in the 2019 King of the Ring winner to this feud, especially when Corbin's rivalry against Roman Reigns is not yet finished. TLC 2019 ended with an all-out brawl between the "good guys" and "bad guys" of SmackDown signalling the TLC encounter between the King and the Big Dog has not yet ended.

In this article, we will take a look at a few reasons why WWE added Corbin to The Fiend's rivalry against Daniel Bryan and The Miz.

#3. To eat the pin during the triple threat

During 2017 Hell in a Cell, WWE added Tye Dillinger last minute to the bout between AJ Styles and Baron Corbin to eat the pin.

WWE adding the third man to protect two guys from getting pinned is not something new. WWE has been doing this for ages and it is honestly a smart booking. WWE does not want to book a potential money-making matchup between Daniel Bryan and The Miz on free TV. Instead, WWE will be keen on using a third guy who has no problems with eating a pin.

In this case, the third guy is Baron Corbin. As mentioned earlier, King Corbin is still in a rivalry against Roman Reigns. Since triple threat matches are devoid of normal rules, we could see the Big Dog return during the main event of next weeks SmackDown to cost the opportunity for Corbin. The Miz or Bryan could then pin Corbin to earn an opportunity to challenge The Fiend for the Universal title at Royal Rumble 2020.

