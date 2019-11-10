3 Reasons why WWE booked a feud between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, and The Fiend.

This week's SmackDown took place in Manchester, England as part of WWE's European Tour. The show itself, which was taped and not aired live was a fairly standard placeholder-style event, but it did contunue to set the table for Survivor Series.

One segment that took place this week involved The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan. The former leader of the Yes Movement has been going through a character change over the past couple of weeks, leaning back toward being the "man of the people" that he used to be and Sami Zayn has been trying to convince him to join the team of Zayn and the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

So far, Bryan has turned down the offers, but this week the story began to unravel. Zayn, backstage, was again trying to convince Bryan to join him and suddenly the lights went out. Red lights replaced the normal lighting when the cameras faded back out of darkness, and there was The Fiend, standing right behind Bryan. The new Universal Champion put the Mandible Claw on Bryan, and the lights went out as we could hear that sinister laugh of Bray Wyatt.

In this piece, we state the three reasons why WWE may have decided to book a feud between The Fiend and Daniel Bryan.

#3 Daniel Bryan is unselfish and will make his opponents look good

One of the most brilliant traits of Daniel Bryan, which not many professional wrestlers have around the world, is that he is unselfish and extremely generous in the ring and out. He wrestles for the overall betterment of the sport, not just to cash a paycheck and ignore the future.

Take the match against Adam Cole, for example. Bryan made the former Panama Playboy look like the one of the best wrestlers in the world during their match for the NXT Championship on SmackDown. Daniel Bryan is probably the best active wrestler today who can make both himself and his opponent look good in a match, no matter what the outcome.

Because of his willingness and eagernness to help the future stars that will carry the business into the next generation and beyond, he will do everything in his power to make The Fiend look like a living and breathing monster.

