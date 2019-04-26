3 Reasons why WWE booked AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 2019

Why did the company go the Phenomenal Kingslayer storyline route?

This week on WWE Raw, the company made the match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins official after the former won the #1 contenders match against Baron Corbin. The match was the talk of the town ever since The Phenomenal One switched brands, and then the company took the step to make this the highlight of Money In the Bank on the 19th of May, 2019.

While this was the first speculation, and I discussed how this would pan out in my fantasy booking article, the company took the step and announced the match and left the fans wanting more in the process.

Now that this is official, we list down the reasons why this match was made, and no other contender was booked to face Seth Rollins for t Universal Championship at Money In the Bank:

#3 Drew McIntyre may be injured

Injury crisis

I know a lot of us would be wondering why Drew McIntyre didn't win his match against Baron Corbin and The Miz, and the same was definitely anyone's guess.

Nishant Jayaram from our team had reported on the 9th of April 2019 that Drew was possibly injured during a Smackdown Live event, and while there was no official word, it is a possibility that Drew may be healing. In case he was injured during the match, the company would not want to add another name to their injured superstars' list, and that would have led to Baron Corbin winning the match.

As far as The Miz not winning the match is concerned, we can rest assured that the must-see superstar would have an awesome storyline as Money In The Bank draws close. Although a change in plan can happen at any instant, expect only good things for the A-lister.

