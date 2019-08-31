3 Reasons why WWE should bring back Enzo & Cass and (2 reasons why they should hold off for now)

Could we witness the return of the Certified G's?

How you doin'?

According to a recent report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of WWE's most popular tag teams of all time, Enzo Amore and Cass were reportedly rumored to make their way back to the company after being fired in 2018.

With nothing being confirmed as of now, another report eventually claimed WWE certainly has no interest in bringing back Enzo and Cass after all and their move back to WWE might be off at this point in time.

Well, regardless of a move back to WWE or not, there is no denying in the fact that Enzo and Cass have established themselves as two of professional wrestling's most talked about superstars following their departures from WWE. With Enzo pursuing a career in the rap industry and Cass competing on the Independent Circuit, the duo eventually reunited at the G1 Supercard when they jumped the barricade at the ROH/NJPW co-produced show, earlier in the year.

The duo's ROH invasion certainly went down as one of the most talked about angles of the year, and that definitely proved how much of an influence the two men have on the pro wrestling industry.

With all that being said, this seems like the right time to take a look at a few reasons why WWE should consider bringing in Enzo & Cass now and a couple of reasons why they should hold off for the time being.

#5 Why They Should: One of the all-time popular tag teams in NXT history

The WWE Universe has always been a fan of these two

During their time with NXT, Enzo and Cass were by far the most popular tag team on the brand that consisted the likes of the American Alpha, The Vaudevillians, and The Mechanics (whom we now know as The Revival).

Every time Enzo and Cass had made their way out to the arena, the two men would blow the roof off with their immense amount of charisma that eventually cemented their place as one of the best tag teams of all time.

Bringing Enzo and Cass back to NXT would definitely be a good move considering how popular they've always been with the Full Sail University faithful.

