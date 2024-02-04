3 reasons WWE should book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber instead of WrestleMania XL

Hell froze over again in WWE as The Rock returned on the latest edition of SmackDown to have an intense face-off with his real-life cousin, Roman Reigns, amid an electrifying atmosphere.

The Great One looks set to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows this year. The main concern currently is that The Brahma Bull took the spot of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, who has a story to finish.

The Stamford-based company could avoid potential fan resentment and backlash if they could book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber 2024. Here are three reasons why Triple H should book the colossal dream encounter in Perth, Australia.

#3. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2024 will allow Cody Rhodes to finish the story

Fans are genuinely empathetic towards Cody Rhodes, as shown by the "We Want Cody" trend on X/Twitter. The WWE Universe believes that The American Nightmare was robbed of his rightful spot in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Rhodes made it abundantly clear that he wanted to dethrone Reigns and that he was coming for The Tribal Chief, but not at WrestleMania 40.

Considering the sympathy towards Rhodes, WWE may be better off booking Cody vs. Roman for The Show of Shows to prevent a massive fan backlash. This would give the late Dusty Rhodes' son another chance to "finish the story" and realize his dream.

As for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, WWE could book that for Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia. In this manner, the Stamford-based company could kill two birds with one stone as they could possibly prevent potential fan backlash by giving Rhodes a chance to finish his story at WrestleMania XL, and The Brahma Bull vs. The Tribal Chief happens without much controversy.

#2. Elimination Chamber 2024 could use a blockbuster match

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will be a major premium live event, and if booked well, could possibly give a "WrestleMania-like" feel. The Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, will host the grand PLE, and the Stamford-based company may have to pull out all the stops to fill approximately 60,000 seats.

Unfortunately, the current card lacks considerable star power. CM Punk, initially advertised, was ruled out of in-ring action following the 2024 Royal Rumble with an untimely triceps injury.

The World Heavyweight Champion, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, was probably going to defend his coveted belt, but a damaged knee prevented The Visionary from competing in Perth. Moreover, Gunther will not fly to Australia.

Despite the controversy they have evoked, The Rock and Roman Reigns are two of WWE's biggest superstars. In the case of the former, his bonafide presence in Hollywood only enhances his star power.

Booking The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will compensate for the lack of star power at the Elimination Chamber 2024, sell out the Optus Stadium, and generate immeasurable excitement heading into The Show of Shows.

#1. Defeating The Rock will amplify the heat against Roman Reigns

Almost no one expects The Rock to walk out of the blockbuster dream match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Great One vs. The Tribal Chief is meant to be a "passing of the torch moment," with the spot at the Head of the Table on the line.

Thus, Reigns will likely retain his coveted title whenever the bout happens. The inevitable win will generate massive heat and cause an extreme surge in The Tribal Chief's momentum. With The Brahma Bull on his list of victims, Reigns may look invincible.

This dynamic plays perfectly into Cody's inspirational story. With Roman having defeated multiple stars, fans will back The American Nightmare out of sheer desire to remove The Tribal Chief from the spotlight.

Rhodes' popularity will further increase, and the eventual pop upon his victory will be magical.

Do you think The Brahma Bull vs. The Tribal Chief should happen at the Elimination Chamber 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

