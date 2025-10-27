  • home icon
3 Reasons WWE Replaced AJ Lee with Former World Champion

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Oct 27, 2025 02:10 GMT
AJ Lee is former WWE Divas Champion (Image Credit: WWE.Com)
AJ Lee is former WWE Divas Champion (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee made her highly anticipated return to the Stamford-based promotion on the September 5 episode of SmackDown, teaming up with her husband, CM Punk, to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. They competed in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza PLE, which they won.

Since then, the Black Widow has been absent from television. Recently, a screenshot went viral on social media. Netflix advertised Lee for the November 17 edition of WWE RAW, seemingly revealing her return, but after it went viral, the streaming partner replaced her picture with that of former World Champion John Cena.

In this article, we examine three reasons why Lee was replaced by the promotion with the 17-time world champion.

#3. It may be an accidental spoiler

While the sports entertainment juggernaut usually doesn't make such mistakes, there is a chance that Netflix may have spoiled the surprise return of the former Divas Champion.

AJ could come back and might renew her rivalry with the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, on Monday Night RAW.

#2. WWE has no plans for her

Maybe there are no plans for the 38-year-old former champion, and her featuring on RAW from Madison Square Garden was just a technical botch and nothing more.

Once it captured attention, the promotion replaced her with The Last Real Champion, who is being advertised for the show.

#1. John Cena's final MSG show is a huge deal

John Cena's retirement tour is nearing its end, and his appearance on the flagship show on November 17 will be his last time competing as a professional wrestler at Madison Square Garden.

Therefore, the Stamford-based promotion could properly build it, as it is a huge deal for The Cenation Leader, but Lee being on the show would divide fans' attention, which the company would want to avoid by booking it for an entirely different edition of the WWE weekly show.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Neda Ali
