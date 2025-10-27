3 Reasons WWE Replaced AJ Lee with Former World Champion

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee made her highly anticipated return to the Stamford-based promotion on the September 5 episode of SmackDown, teaming up with her husband, CM Punk, to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. They competed in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza PLE, which they won.Since then, the Black Widow has been absent from television. Recently, a screenshot went viral on social media. Netflix advertised Lee for the November 17 edition of WWE RAW, seemingly revealing her return, but after it went viral, the streaming partner replaced her picture with that of former World Champion John Cena.In this article, we examine three reasons why Lee was replaced by the promotion with the 17-time world champion.#3. It may be an accidental spoilerWhile the sports entertainment juggernaut usually doesn't make such mistakes, there is a chance that Netflix may have spoiled the surprise return of the former Divas Champion. AJ could come back and might renew her rivalry with the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, on Monday Night RAW.#2. WWE has no plans for herMaybe there are no plans for the 38-year-old former champion, and her featuring on RAW from Madison Square Garden was just a technical botch and nothing more.Once it captured attention, the promotion replaced her with The Last Real Champion, who is being advertised for the show.#1. John Cena's final MSG show is a huge dealJohn Cena's retirement tour is nearing its end, and his appearance on the flagship show on November 17 will be his last time competing as a professional wrestler at Madison Square Garden. Therefore, the Stamford-based promotion could properly build it, as it is a huge deal for The Cenation Leader, but Lee being on the show would divide fans' attention, which the company would want to avoid by booking it for an entirely different edition of the WWE weekly show.