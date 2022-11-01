3 reasons why WWE's Bobby Lashley needs The Hurt Business and 2 he doesn't 

Bobby Lashley is one of the top stars in WWE. The All-Mighty is a decorated star, having held the United States title, Intercontinental Championship, and ECW title on multiple occasions. Most notably, he's a two-time former WWE Champion.

With all of Lashley's success, it can be argued that he's at the top of his game in 2022. The big man is set to battle Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel after having an incredible run as WWE United States Champion.

Despite the great year for Bobby, many fans are yearning for the big man to reform The Hurt Business. The stable, which also featured MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, began back in 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Lashley's success at its peak, does the former world champion need the group? There are arguments to be made that he is better off with the faction, but there are also points to be considered that he may be in a better position without the group. This article will break down both sides of the debate.

Below are three reasons why WWE's Bobby Lashley needs The Hurt Business and two reasons why he doesn't.

#5. Does: Bobby Lashley is getting older

ALEX💀 @thatdudealex234 @WWE Bobby Lashley, he 46 and stills looks the same 20 years ago @WWE Bobby Lashley, he 46 and stills looks the same 20 years ago https://t.co/ffo2rtEG02

Bobby Lashley is an incredible athlete who looks better than 99% of not only every wrestler in the industry but the world as a whole. His physique looks as if he was molded out of clay. Despite his impressive appearance, he is also explosive and nimble, a truly rare combination.

Some fans will be shocked to discover that Bobby is actually 46 years old. He's been wrestling professionally for 17 years after having experience in both amateur wrestling and the military. He later went on to train and compete in mixed martial arts. While he's truly a physical marvel, wear and tear is inevitable. Age comes for everyone.

The Hurt Business could potentially help extend Lashley's career. While he's having fantastic matches on a regular basis, a stable could lighten his load and decrease both the amount of matches he has and the amount of work he has to put into a bout.

Bobby will likely do less in a tag team or six-man tag team bout than he would in a big-time singles match. The group could aid Lashley's longevity.

#4. Doesn't: He's already a top star in WWE on his own

Bobby Lashley has won several championships on his own

Wrestlers are often paired up with managers or put into a stable or tag team to both hide their weaknesses and help the talent grow. There was a time when Bobby Lashley was not as over with the audience as his push may have indicated. It isn't that time now.

Lashley may have needed MVP to help him with promos and to keep the audience's attention, but he no longer needs the assistance. Fans adore the All-Mighty and regularly shower him with cheers. He's a star.

Not only is the big man a star with the audience, but he's fully established as a top act in the company. After two world title reigns, Bobby is a top contender for any title against any champion. In bowling terms, Lashley doesn't need the bumpers up to make sure he hits a strike. He can do it on his own.

#3. Does: The entire faction is better off when united

While Bobby doesn't necessarily need any more help to be a top star, that doesn't mean improvements can't be made. Lashley is incredible in the ring, and when in a relaxed setting, he can absolutely cut a quality promo. Still, sometimes his in-ring interviews leave much to be desired.

MVP is one of the best talkers in the world and he makes the Bobby Lashley package more appealing. Lashley is better when he has MVP by his side. With that being said, The Hurt Business reforming doesn't just benefit the former WWE Champion.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are primarily on Main Event. MVP is featured somewhat regularly with Omos, but their chemistry isn't quite as dynamic as MVP and Bobby Lashley's. All three men would be in a better position if The Hurt Business reunited. All four stars could ultimately benefit from the move.

#2. Doesn't: Lashley is a babyface

Bobby Lashley on RAW

Stables and managers are both exciting aspects of professional wrestling that can often lead to major pushes and career-making moments. They're also a tremendous tool in elevating superstars while also providing entertaining storylines.

Unfortunately, stables and managers primarily benefit heels. Babyface managers often have nothing to do since they won't cheat, interfere in a match, distract the referee or yell at a crowd. Stable members aren't going to cheat on the babyface's behalf or gang up on opposition.

Given that Bobby Lashley is not only a babyface but an extremely popular one, reforming The Hurt Business isn't something Lashley needs in his current role. The sharply dressed faction who ganged up on their opponents while dominating WWE RAW isn't going to fly as long as Bobby is a beloved figure.

#1. Does: The company is filling up with teams and factions

The Bloodline stand at the top of the roster

There is one exception to the previous entry that may be the biggest reason for The Hurt Business to reform. Babyface stables and managers only really work when they have a villainous group to combat.

The landscape of WWE has changed a lot over the past few months. The Bloodline continues to grow and dominate the company. Judgment Day did the same on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, numerous other groups have either been called up to the main roster or united, including The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, Legado del Fantama, Maximum Male Models, and Hit Row.

WWE is littered with groups, some of whom hold the top titles in the industry. None of the members of The Hurt Business may be able to stop The Bloodline or Judgment Day individually, but they may be able to do so collectively.

With the rapidly changing landscape of WWE, The Hurt Business reforming may be what Bobby Lashley needs to reach the top again.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes