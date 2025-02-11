3 Released AEW stars who could immediately join WWE

AEW has parted ways with three superstars, and all three could move to WWE immediately. These superstars could be great additions after the Stamford-based company's recent releases, as all three would bolster the WWE roster.

It appears that all three of them can sign with any company they want right away, so a move to WWE could happen as soon as possible. With that in mind, let's look at who these superstars are.

#3. Ricky Starks could become championship material in WWE

Ricky Starks last worked with AEW more than a year ago and wanted to part ways with the company back in late 2023. This didn't happen; instead, AEW decided to keep Starks on the roster.

He has no creative plans for him, but he is now off the official roster page and ready to join another company. He would be a great addition to the roster. WWE could make him championship material immediately by having him compete for the United States or the Intercontinental Championship.

#2. Miro hasn't competed in nearly 14 months

Miro has been away from WWE since 2020. He spent the past five years with AEW, but it has been 14 months since he last competed. Even though he was one of the top AEW stars early in his career, he had no creative plans and eventually left the company.

Returning to WWE isn't out of the question, as Miro had done a great job as a heel during his first stint with the company. Like Ricky Starks, he could get a push in singles action and compete for a title either on RAW or SmackDown.

In addition, he could even team up with Ricky Starks should the latter also sign with WWE and go after the Tag Team Titles either on RAW (against The War Raiders) or SmackDown (vs. DIY).

He could even return with his ex-wife, Lana (aka CJ Perry), who has teased a WWE return.

#1. AEW star Malakai Black could get a push right away upon WWE return

It has been four years since Malakai Black last showed up in WWE. Since 2020, he has merged as a top wrestling star, while it appears that WWE boss Triple H appreciates what a Black return could offer to the company.

With that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if he became the first of the three superstars who left AEW and would eventually sign with the Stamford-based company and return after more than four years.

Who could he target, though? He could go after Seth Rollins, who almost ended Black's career in 2020 when the latter had a feud with The Visionary and Buddy Murphy.

He could also target AJ Styles, with whom he feuded in February 2020. This feud led to a match at the Elimination Chamber. Styles made his first appearance on RAW on Monday.

Malakai Black could also move to SmackDown and team up with his wife, Zelina Vega, taking part in mixed tag team action. It is also safe to say that should he move to WWE, he should get a push immediately.

