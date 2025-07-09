3 Returning WWE Superstars who could help Gunther beat Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event XL

Goldberg is set to challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XL in his final in-ring outing. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the former Universal Champion sent a strong final message to The Ring General before their clash on July 12.

Gunther narrowly escaped a vicious Spear from the Hall of Famer. Interestingly, there has been a long-standing tradition in the Stamford-based promotion that the competitor who gets the upper hand on the go-home show usually ends up losing.

Goldberg is one of the most dangerous superstars ever to grace professional wrestling. The 58-year-old is known for dominating everyone who stands across the ring from him with his power and intensity. If Da Man loses in his final match, the Stamford-based promotion may try to protect the legend's aura by making him look strong in defeat. Hence, The Ring General may need some unexpected assistance at Saturday Night's Main Event to beat Goldberg.

In this listicle, we will look at three superstars who may return to WWE to help The Ring General send Goldberg packing:

#3. Bret Hart

It is no secret how Bret Hart feels about Da Man. During their time in WCW, an unfortunate incident occurred during a match between the two, during which a botched head kick by Goldberg resulted in The Hitman having to retire from professional wrestling a year later. Bret has been vocal against the former Universal Champion's in-ring skills since then.

The speculation about the real-life heat between the two veterans manifesting in an on-screen storyline arose after Gunther mocked Bret using Goldberg's name during The Hitman's appearance on RAW last year. With WWE publicly acknowledging the real-life issue, the Canadian may get involved during Gunther vs. Goldberg at SNME XL.

Bret's hatred for Goldberg might outweigh Gunther's disrespect, as the 68-year-old legend could cost the former Universal Champion in his last match just to spite him.

#2. Hulk Hogan

The Hulkster is another person who has a history with Goldberg dating back to WCW. Interestingly, Da Man recently took to X to post a throwback video of him defeating "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on the July 6, 1998, episode of Monday Nitro.

Hogan last appeared on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, where the Hall of Famer was relentlessly booed by the crowd. Considering the amount of heat The Hulkster generates among wrestling fans, the Stamford-based promotion may bring the 71-year-old legend back in his "Hollywood" persona and have him cost Goldberg on July 12.

#1. Brock Lesnar could return to WWE

Goldberg's last match before departing from WWE in 2004 was against Brock Lesnar. The two behemoths collided at WrestleMania XX with Steve Austin serving as the special guest referee. Da Man eventually came out victorious in that bout. Interestingly, Goldberg's first match after returning in 2016 was also against The Beast Incarnate, with Da Man once again getting the better of Lesnar at that year's Survivor Series PLE.

The Beast Incarnate was finally able to defeat Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. However, if we look at the scorecard, it is still 2-1 in favor of Da Man. This might not sit well with Lesnar, as he could return to WWE after 23 months to cost Goldberg a potential world title victory at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Brock Lesnar was last seen at SummerSlam 2023, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes. If the legal issues surrounding Lesnar are cleared, Goldberg's final match will be the perfect stage for him to make his return.

