WWE legend to shockingly turn heel and help Gunther defeat Goldberg at SNME? Exploring the possibility

The dream match between Goldberg and Gunther is finally set to take place at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 12. The two titans will battle it out with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line. This is said to be Da Man's final match in the Stamford-based promotion, and WWE may have a massive surprise up its sleeve come July 12.

The bout between Da Man and The Ring General could end abruptly, as the legendary Bret ''The Hitman'' Hart could return to cost Goldberg at SNME. To put it mildly, it is no secret that The Hitman is not a fan of Da Man. WWE could integrate the real-life heat between the two veterans into a storyline and have the Canadian interfere during Gunther vs. Goldberg in Atlanta.

During their time in WCW, Goldberg and Bret Hart were tag team partners at one point. The duo even held the WCW World Tag Team Championship once. However, an unfortunate incident occurred during a match between the two at Starrcade 1999. Bret Hart suffered a severe concussion and was forced to retire from professional wrestling the following year. Since then, The Hitman has been very vocal about the former Universal Champion's skills as a professional wrestler.

Interestingly, this real-life issue was brought up on TV during Bret's last appearance on RAW. Gunther mocked The Hitman using Goldberg's name, claiming Bret was his second favorite wrestler after Da Man. This on-screen mention opens up the possibility of the Triple H-led creative team bringing Bret Hart into the mix for the Hall of Famer's final run.

The Hitman could interfere in the bout at Saturday Night's Main Event and tease attacking Gunther initially, considering The Ring General's disrespectful remarks toward him last year. However, in a shocking moment, Bret could turn his attention toward Da Man and take him out, allowing Gunther to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

This would allow the Stamford-based promotion to further explore the real-life disdain of Bret Hart toward Da Man on TV. While it is an exciting possibility, it should be noted that this scenario is only speculative.

Veteran predicts Goldberg will beat Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event

On the UnSKripted podcast, wrestling veteran Bill Apter discussed Goldberg challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. Apter believed Da Man wanted to be champion one more time and would not return for a final match to lose.

"Knowing him, knowing his personality, and knowing him personally, I don't think he would come back to lose and go out that way. I just don't see that happening to him. I am talking about his final match. I think he wants to be champion one more time," he said.

The Hall of Famer has shocked the world before by defeating Kevin Owens at Fastlane 2017 and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown 2020 to become the WWE Universal Champion. Only time will tell if Da Man can pull it off again at SNME XL.

