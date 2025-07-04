6-time WWE Champion to help Gunther beat Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event? Chances explored

Goldberg will wrestle his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL in Atlanta, Georgia. Da Man will look to retire with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as he challenges the reigning champion, Gunther, on July 12. To make the match even more memorable, the Stamford-based promotion may run a controversial angle that may draw massive heat from the crowd at State Farm Arena, as well as online.

Ad

In an interesting possibility, six-time WWE Champion Hulk Hogan may shockingly return and cost Goldberg his match against The Ring General. The speculation arose after Da Man posted a throwback video on X earlier today.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On the July 6, 1998, episode of Monday Nitro, Goldberg dethroned "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan as WCW World Heavyweight Champion, extending his then-undefeated streak. Da Man's monumental win is still remembered as one of the most iconic moments in WCW's history.

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

While Goldberg regularly uploads his iconic matches and moments on his X handle, the timing of this particular post, ahead of its 27th anniversary, sparked the question of whether this could be a subtle foreshadowing of what's to come.

Ad

Hogan last appeared on WWE RAW's premiere on Netflix on January 6, 2025. However, the Hall of Famer was booed out of the arena. Owing to the heat, Hogan could fully adopt his "Hollywood" persona in his next appearance, which could happen at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, and cost Da Man a potential World Heavyweight Title victory.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aside from creating a shocking moment, this could also be done to protect Goldberg in his last match. Da Man has been one of the most dominant superstars ever to grace the squared circle, and WWE may not want to make the former Universal Champion look weak in his final in-ring outing. Drawing on his long-storied history with Hulk Hogan dating back to their WCW days, the Triple H-led creative team could book this controversial angle.

Ad

While the bout against Gunther is confirmed to be his final match, a swerve like this could keep the possibility open for Da Man to come back for one more dance. As the saying goes in the world of professional wrestling, never say never. That said, it is just speculation for now.

Former SmackDown GM thinks Goldberg will win at Saturday Night's Main Event XL

While speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed Goldberg's return and his upcoming clash with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Ad

The former SmackDown GM believed it wouldn't make sense to bring Da Man back just to have him lose, considering the hype his return has generated.

"Usually when a guy comes back, you know that first big return, you know they usually put them over. So I am sure, maybe, that's what they're gonna do with Goldberg. I mean, why put all this into him and then bring him back and, you know, just to beat him? It doesn't really make a lot of sense, so I don't know, man. I just really don't know," he said.

Ad

The stage is set for the former Universal Champion's final match in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative regime has in store for him at SNME XL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!