3 reunions that could take place at Money in the Bank 2023

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is just hours away. This premium live event will be held at The O2 Arena in London, England, with an expected attendance of 18,000 fans. The show features several highly anticipated matches, potentially including a triple main event.

One of the standout matches is the Bloodline Civil War. Additionally, the event will feature the traditional MITB ladder matches for both men and women. As the countdown to the event continues, let's talk about three possible reunions that could take place in front of the passionate UK crowd.

#3. Paul Heyman reunites with Brock Lesnar at Money in the Bank 2023

Money in the Bank 2023 is expected to deliver some surprises for the WWE Universe, and one potential surprise could be the reunion of Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. The master manipulator is scheduled to be involved in the Bloodline Civil War match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa against The Usos.

During a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, fans noticed Heyman carrying the WWE Championship with side plates featuring the logo of The Beast Incarnate. This has led to speculation among fans that Roman Reigns might face another betrayal at Money in the Bank, but this time orchestrated by his Special Counsel.

It's worth noting that Lesnar is also rumored to make a surprise return at Money in the Bank 2023. If he does appear, he could potentially target Cody Rhodes during his match against Dominik Mysterio, setting up a trilogy match between Lesnar and Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

#2. Solo Sikoa and The Usos reunites at MITB 2023

Solo Sikoa and The Usos are the real sons of Rikishi

The Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank 2023 is expected to be filled with twists and turns. One potential twist could involve a reunion between the real-life brothers, i.e., The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline Enforcer hinted at betraying The Tribal Chief on the recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

Shortly after the twins expressed their disinterest in becoming the next Tribal Chief, they nominated Solo Sikoa as a potential contender for that position. As this match is part of the triple main event of the show, The Bloodline Enforcer may reunite with his blood brothers during the bout, leading to a potential loss for Roman Reigns.

#1. Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes reunion at Money in the Bank 2023

Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes both are the members of Legacy faction

One of the highly anticipated returns rumored for Money in the Bank 2023 is Randy Orton. The Viper has been absent from WWE television since May 2022, and reports stated that he could make his long-awaited comeback at the event. This raises the possibility of a reunion between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank 2023. Dominik is a member of The Judgment Day faction, and it is expected that other members of the stable will likely interfere in the match. Even Rhea Ripley has been acting as a protective figure for Dominik throughout this feud.

If Randy Orton could make his return at MITB, he could potentially come to the aid of his former Legacy faction member Cody Rhodes. The reunion between Orton and Rhodes is something that fans have expressed a strong desire to witness.

Given Orton's history of attacking both men and women in the past, it is conceivable that he could also target The Eradicator if she tries to interfere in the match.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes