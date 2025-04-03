3 rumored WWE signings by Triple H

Since Triple H took over as head of creative, many WWE Superstars have returned to the Stamford-based promotion. Interestingly, some new faces have also been added to the roster.

Several former superstars, such as CM Punk, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Nia Jax, and Chelsea Green, returned to WWE. On the other hand, new names like Jade Cargill, Ricky Starks, Jordynne Grace, MCMG, and Penta have also joined the Stamford-based promotion under The Triple H regime.

However, it seems like more names may have been added to the roster but are yet to appear on television. In this list, we will look at three rumored WWE signings from Triple H:

#3. Hikuleo has been rumored to have joined WWE for a while

Since July last year, it was rumored that Hikuelo joined the Stamford-based promotion. Many thought he would align with Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline or even join forces with Roman Reigns, but his presence hasn't been felt in the company yet.

As per the latest report from Dave Meltzer via the Wrestling Observer Radio, Hikuleo is still training at the Performance Center and received nothing but praise. From the looks of it, it's just a matter of time before he finally appears on television.

#2. Aleister Black may be on his way back to WWE



Several stars were released from AEW in the past few months, among them is the former Aleister Black. Interestingly, he may already have a perfect role to portray if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

It has been highly theorized that if Malakai Black does return to the company, he will be paired with The Wyatt Sicks whether as a leader or a new character for the group. There have even been recent teasers on SmackDown that many think are for the former NXT Champion.

#1. Rusev was recently rumored to have signed a contract at the Triple H-led company



Another name who recently left All Elite Wrestling is Miro, best known as Rusev in the Stamford-based promotion. With Ricky Starks already performing in NXT and Malakai Black possibly on his way back to SmackDown, the former United States Champion is the newest name rumored to have signed with the company.

As per PWInsider, The Bulgarian Brute was recently spotted at the WWE headquarters and has possibly signed a new deal with the company. However, it's still unsure when he will return on-screen.

