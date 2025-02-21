3 rumored WWE WrestleMania 41 matches that can get cancelled if The Rock decides to compete

Finally, The Rock is coming back to WWE programming. Last night, the big news broke on social media, as The Final Boss revealed that he will crash Friday Night SmackDown tonight.

The Final Boss later added more context to his impending arrival. He noted he was coming to give a gift to the city of New Orleans and mess up someone's life. No extra context was given, however.

This leads many to assume he will pick up a feud with a former rival or start a new storyline on the blue brand that could lead to a major match at WrestleMania 41 in April. That is merely an assumption until the show begins, however, all signs point to The Rock returning to the ring.

If The People's Champion is indeed returning to action at WrestleMania 41, it could disrupt the card. More specifically, some rumored matches may be altered or removed entirely. This article will look at three bouts in particular that could change if The Rock is indeed set for The Show Of Shows.

Below are three rumored WWE WrestleMania 41 matches that can get canceled if The Rock decides to compete.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship could be off

Cody Rhodes is arguably the top babyface going today. He is also the Undisputed WWE Champion and has been since last April when he defeated Roman Reigns to win the coveted prize. Ever since then, he has been mostly untouchable.

The American Nightmare's opponent for WrestleMania 41 isn't yet known. A Men's Elimination Chamber Match is being held at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto Premium Live Event to determine Cody's challenger.

The six men in the bout are John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest. Most fans believe Cena will win and face Cody Rhodes, especially based on past rumors. That match might not happen, however.

The Rock has a history with Cody Rhodes and even promised to take the world title from him. If he intends to keep that promise, Cena may not get to challenge Cody and their proposed match would be off.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins could change

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match was one of the better versions of the bout in quite some time. Almost everybody who entered looked like a million dollars and it was clear Triple H and WWE took their time putting it together.

One of the most shocking moments came towards the end of the match. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk were all dumped out within a few moments. The three men then fought and The Visionary even hit a brutal Stomp on Roman's head using both feet.

It has been assumed that the three former WWE Champions will have a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. If The Rock is returning, that might not be the result after all.

If The Rock doesn't face Cody Rhodes, he will almost certainly wrestle Roman Reigns. The Head of The Table being taken out of the Triple Threat Match would, at the very least, turn it into a singles bout between Punk and Rollins.

#1. Jey Uso vs. Gunther could dramatically change

While CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins all failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match, a surprising WWE name to some, stood tall. Jey Uso shocked the world and won the titular contest.

This means Jey has a guaranteed championship match at WrestleMania. He could have selected World Heavyweight Champion Gunther or Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes as his opponent and Jey ultimately selected The Ring General.

While The Rock is unlikely to directly interfere with the bout, it could still change. Supposing The Rock challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match no longer has their guaranteed title match, right? Well, not necessarily.

There is a chance that whoever wins the Men's Elimination Chamber Match will be added to Gunther vs. Jey Uso at WrestleMania. This means the bout could become a Triple Threat Match and thus the original plans are effectively cancelled. The Rock's return can really shake a lot of things up.

