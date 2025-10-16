3 Seth Rollins Matches canceled by WWE

Seth Rollins' recent shoulder injury might force WWE to pivot and make changes to some of the matches that The Visionary was supposed to participate in. As per the reports, Rollins suffered a shoulder injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel in Australia. Although WWE hasn't confirmed his injury and news of him undergoing surgery, there are significant reports that Seth Rollins will have to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship next week on RAW. Since he will be out for several months after the surgery, the creative team will also have to cancel some major matches that involve Seth.In this listicle, we will list three matches WWE might have to cancel with Seth Rollins.#3 Seth Rollins vs CM Punk for WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SNMEThis is the first match that WWE might have to cancel, as Rollins might not be able to compete against CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, in Salt Lake City. There were reports that Seth will defend his title against Punk at SNME next month. For that, the Straight Edge Superstar had also won the No.1 Contender's match this week on RAW. However, right after winning this match, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker turned on Seth Rollins, thus kicking him out of The Vision. Later, several reports stated that the betrayal angle was played out to write off Rollins from television.#2 Survivor Series: WarGames match There were rumors that Seth Rollins, along with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, were supposed to star in the WarGames match next month, against the team of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and The Usos. However, if that was true, WWE might have to cancel the match because Seth Rollins is no longer fit to compete, and secondly, The Brons have turned on him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe entire Vision storyline might have to be rewritten along with the Survivor Series: WarGames match. Breakker and Reed might still participate in the match, but they will either be accompanied by a new leader or three more heel superstars from RAW and SmackDown.#1 Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns was another match rumored to take place at WrestleMania 42 next year. WWE had been teasing this clash for quite some time owing to the storied rivalry between the two superstars. At WrestleMania 42, the two legends could have clashed for the final time for the World Heavyweight Championship, with The Big Dog successfully winning the gold. However, the company might have to cancel this match, since Seth seemingly won't be fit to compete if he undergoes surgery.The recovery time for this shoulder injury is generally 6-9 months, and WrestleMania 42 is just six months away. It won't be possible for The Visionary to script his return, by Mania.However, nothing has been made official by WWE, and since Seth has previously also faked his injury two months back, this time, the fans aren't buying the story completely. All eyes will be on next week's episode of RAW, where Seth will give updates on his status as the World Heavyweight Champion.